The Masterpiece

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.’ For you my love, that was never true. For your beauty could never be possessed. You are like a rose amongst a meadow of weeds. Entrancing every on-looker with the wisps of your golden locks, the dusted pink that crossed your cheeks every time you blushed, or even the confidence that echoed from your footsteps. In a room full of people, every pair of eyes always sought out you. Anyone who looked at you knew what you were. Beautiful. From the way you laughed that distinct laugh, and what a glorious sound that truly is; or the way you would always smile when you talked, right down to the way you walked. You, my dear Sarah, are a piece of art. With a few deft strokes I begin to capture your eyes. The hues of enchanting green flecked with brown. I knew from the moment those mesmerising eyes latched onto mine, I was hooked. It was six years ago at my flatmates’ party. I was lost amongst the crowd, drowning in the loneliness of my own making. Wallowing in my own self-pity, I became cordoned off from the party. For the sake of sanctuary from judging eyes, I hid by the drinks table.

Allowing myself to absorb the chatter and music around me. When I looked up from pouring my third cup of punch, that’s when I saw you. There you were in all your pristine glory. Swaying like a seductive temptress in tune with the music. You smiled bashfully at me. Eyes alight with this foreign sense of curiosity, rather than the typical disgusted wariness. My heart had thundered against my chest waiting for you to make that quick two-second judgement before walking away.

“What’s your name?”, you asked, face dotted with a dazzling grin. I looked around to make sure you were talking to me. When I found no one else around us, I grew lost.

“Mm..me?”,” I stammered.

“Yes, you,” you laughed. “I’m Sarah. Now will you tell me your name, now that I’ve told you mine?”

“David.”

“Well David,” you said with a confident tone. “It looks like you’re about to save my night because my friends stood me up. So, why don’t you tell me about yourself?”

At this party where no one knew my name, I was lost by the fact that you chose to be around me. It was like you knew that in this moment I was drowning. And you were my buoy. Helping me float back to the surface. It was a mystical evening of never ending chatter, back and forth banter and your charming wit. You oozed charisma. And I was jealous. Reckless. Greedy. I opened myself up to this stranger, sharing with you all my embarrassing secrets all for the sake of hearing your musical laugh. It was a sound that I would botte up if I could, just to hear it again. I knew that in this moment my emotions were in free fall. Losing control of themselves for the sake of your bewitching beauty. When you offered me your number, I knew I would be calling you later that night. And when you picked up with that teasing lilt to your voice, I knew you were a keeper.

With precision I carve out your smile. With your perfect rose hued lips. As thin as paper. Teeth glistening as bright as freshly scattered snow. Adding a subtle shadow for the left dimple that often underscored the beauty of your smile. A smile that would become forever ingrained in my memory from the day you agreed to become mine forever. For you, I wanted everything to be perfect. I had planned the perfect surprise proposal overlooking the sea from where we had our first date. Lined out were picnic blankets, champagne and your favourite flowers, lilies, scattered into the shape of a heart. I had timed everything perfectly, right down to the mere second. I took you down to the seashore, a place which you had often said you ‘most felt at home’. When you were entranced by the lasping waves of water,

I got down on one knee and proposed. You glanced from me to the words ‘would you marry me?’ carved into the white-grained sand. Against the setting sun’s glow your enchanting beauty illuminated. Tears began to well against the corners of your eyes. Your smile brimmed from ear to ear.

“Of course I will marry you!,” you wept.

The look of love on your face next would shatter the remainder of any doubts. You were the one for me. In this moment I truly allowed myself to fall, as I knew it meant I got to keep you. Next I work on the angle of your pointed nose. Marred by its crookedness from when I bashed your head against the table. By then we had been married for two years. Up until this point we had never fought. We had always teetered until the point of an argument, but neither one of us had ever had enough courage to speak our minds. But you my dear flower, choose our second year wedding anniversary as the night to set a match to our questionable foundation of peace. After a tense meal, suffocating within the silence of our unspoken words, we returned home. I watched you stagger tipsily towards the counter, the keys slipping from your hand to the floor. Concern flickered through me. I had suggested to carry on within our tip-toe around the subject and cap the night off with a film of your choosing. In this moment the barricades of your suffocated anger flooded open.

“Why are we still pretending?,” you demanded. “This is not a happy evening.”

“Because you made it that way,” I muttered.

The usual gleeful glint of your eyes was replaced by a strangled rage. By now your megawatt smile seemed less appealing, as it grew into a crooked snarl. The hues of your eyes became tainted by the anger erupting from your voice. I guess all of our close arguments had piled up, bringing you to the brink of madness. You snapped. Bringing up every minor disagreement, every close call of rage, right down to the ugliness that festered beneath the head of our relationship. The beauty of your face contorted. Your nostrils flared.

An ignited heat burned in a flurry against the pits of your eyes. I watched in disgust as your beauty evaporated. Replaced by an uncontrollable, inconsolable hysteria. The youthfulness of your features withered. For the first time since I met you, I found myself falling out of love. No longer attracted to this anger-induced demon. I wanted your beauty to return. To not question the crumbling foundation of our love. And that’s when I shoved you. I only wanted to snap you out of this trance like rage. But you stumbled further than I expected. In your staggering state, I tried to catch you but I was too late. Your face hit the curved groove of our dinner table. An ugly crunch, confirmed the worst. Reinforced by the sign of blood as it began to pour onto the white ceramic tiles. The indecipherable look on your face made me question everything. But to you it meant nothing. You stood wiping down your blood-stained dress and the tears stinging at the corners of your eyes. Holding your broken nose you laughed, “I must have fell. I guess I’m a bit drunk after all.” You offered me a half-hearted smile and took to the stairs. I guess you preferred the way we pretended after all.

With a flick of the brush I begin to outline your neck. Tanned golden from our many trips to the beach. With each stroke, I capture your sun-soaked skin. Dipping my paint brush back into the tray, I opt for purple. This time to match the bruises from when I had your throat caught in the grip of my hands. By the fourth year of our marriage, you had grown unrecognisable to me. No longer a rose, but a thorn. A thorn who was a prick in my side. I’m not sure when the drift in our marriage started, but at some point the axels tilted. Now at night, I found myself lying beside a stranger who knew all of my innermost secrets. A stranger who I loved. A stranger who I feared. Our last row was the most brutal. You had returned home late. A distinct smell of brandy and aftershave clung to your clothes. There were a million questions I had wanted to ask but I opted for the most simple.

“Where were you?” I asked. Your movements were skittish as you crossed the kitchen but your face was stoic.

“Work,” you replied in a rehearsed tone.

I stood from my perch at the table, leaving the long forgotten dinner I had prepared for you hours ago and greeted you by the counter. I took in the mismatched buttons of your blouse and the crumpled waves on the back of your head. I shook my head in disbelief. You wouldn’t have done this to me. You would never have betrayed me, right? One look at your smudged lipstick and I knew. My heart jackknifed in my chest. Heat simmered against my veins. Disgust plagued my stomach and sorrow dampened my heart.

I cocked my head to one side and asked the unforgivable marriage-ending question, “Did you cheat on me?”

Your eyes shuttered close, but nothing could make me forget the mere glimpse of remorse that shone through them before they closed. A laugh foreign to my own escaped my throat.

“Was it him?!,” I demanded. “Was it your ex-boyfriend? What was his name? Alex, was it?”

You began to shake your head but halfway through the second shake you gave up. Water pooled in your eyes and a traitorous tear trickled down your face. I nodded feeling the cracks of insanity take over my mind. And that was it. I lunged for you. My hands gripped your neck, where he would have peppered you with kisses hours ago. I let the pent up fear, hatred and worst of all, longing, seize me. Your eyes bulged from your head as you watched on in horror. I gripped tighter, watching the air constrict from your lungs. Your face began to drain colour, losing with it your signature rosy hue. You tried to push against me, but my strength outnumbered yours. I held on as tight as I could because nothing could be worse than losing you. To be able to hold you one more time, even if it meant it could only be in this manner. I couldn’t lose you. I wouldn’t lose you. For if I lost you, I would go back to who I was. A loner. Who would always end up alone at crowded parties. No, I didn’t think so. For you made a promise to me on our wedding day, to be together until the very end. My hands finally let go when your breath stopped hitching from your throat.

I take a step back to admire my work, whilst wiping my paint-stained fingers on my shirt. Smiling fondly, I lift the painting from the easel. Making my way down the hall, I walk downstairs towards the basement, painting in tow. Humming, I pull the keys from my pocket and shimmy the lock, before opening the door with a gentle click. Clutching the painting under my arm, I flick on the light. I traipse down another pair of rickety stairs and sigh. I dump the painting on top of the pile beside the others. I guess this would make for my seventy-second creation. Quite the collection. I let my eyes wander across to the other side of the room. There you sit tied up, eyes exasperated and pleading. Smile suppressed behind a tattered cloth gag. Nose further cracked and crooked from the blows of your stupidity and my aggression. Neck splattered with hues of purple, blue and yellow from the grip of my ever-lasting love. You really thought I would let the love of my life die? No, not when you could remain shackled to this house. And shackled to my heart. With a laugh, I make my way back up the stairs and flick off the light. Ignoring your persistent screams, I leave you to bask in the darkness of your own making. After all, none of my paintings could ever capture the beauty of the real thing. My masterpiece.