Society Spotlight: Horror Soc and how slasher films can find a family

Members of the Horror Soc committee during the Ghastly Gala on October 27th. Credit:

@horrorsoc_universityofgalway via Instagram

As students close the Halloween chapter and prepare for the final stretch of the semester, University of Galway’s Horror Society, better known as ‘Horror Soc’, remains committed to providing a space – not solely for those with a likeness to the genre, but for anyone seeking community on campus. Auditor of Horror Soc Anna Treacy explains how the story began:

“Our founder, Grace, created this society out of her own love for horror and wanted to make a safe space for queer and neurodivergent people. The overlap in horror fans and them is absolutely huge.

“We promote mostly through our social media which is what really took off the society when we started. We have incredible PROs who’ve been making fantastic award-winning posters. We really use all of our online knowledge to connect with people and promote.”

Horror Soc hosts a variety of events, from weekly horror film screenings to zine-making, aiming to build the reputation of a creative and versatile society that welcomes whoever comes along. Anna notes what she believes to be most important in Horror Soc’s role on campus:

“Our emphasis on community, particularly for people who might feel marginalised in other societies is huge. People who are neurodivergent or a bit awkward socially know that they can come here to find like-minded people to connect with.

“In a lot of other societies, some of them are based around teams or creating groups at the beginning – it’s hard to have societies that you can duck in and out of. It’s about always having a space for people to go to just for company just for a bit of fun and to take their minds off the stress of college.”

With it only being their third year as an officiated society in University of Galway, Horror Soc has already affirmed itself as an integral part of Galway student culture, amassing over one thousand members within the timeframe.

“I think for current students we have around seven hundred.” Breaking down the average attendance for their weekly events, Anna configures, “We’re getting around 40 people per screening…depending on the event we’re pulling in, 30-50.” She mentions that attendance “is a bit inflated at the moment’,” and “will die down” as students begin to commit to their studies ahead of the Christmas season.

However, she insists, “whether we have fifty people or five in the room we always put our best foot forward to make the best event those people would have had.” Indeed, this level of dedication translated into the Horror Society achieving impressive accolades without having long to wait. When asked to speak further about these awards, Anna was highly pleased to answer:

“In our first ever year as a society, we won at the Societies Ball, ‘Best New Society Concept,’ ‘Best Intervarsities Event’ for Nerdfest, and ‘Best Poster’ which went on to BICS, where we won ‘Best Poster’ out of the whole country, which is crazy. In our first year to make such a splash and have such impact was amazing. Last year we were lucky enough to win ‘Best New Society.’ I had my head on the table in Socs Ball crying in pride.’’

The committee in Horror Soc found each other through a shared love of horror, to the point where arguments frequently heat up during meetings concerning their favourite movies. Anna discusses this with excitement in her face, like it’s a sort of bonding ritual:

“We’re all very opinionated, it’s all in good fun. We’re all really good friends but the amount of times we have in meetings, I’ll throw out a joke about some movies and go, ‘Actually, I hate it,’ and someone will say they like a movie and I’ll be like, ‘You’re wrong, I’m the Auditor, so I’m correct’ or that movie is bad or great…That is what keeps us on our toes and alert, our little debates with each other.”

It’s not just these ‘little debates’ that define the committee’s ethos, however. They strive on their eagerness to help out in this newfound community that Horror Soc have affirmed.

“Most committee members will tell you that they came to the events and just enjoyed how friendly everyone was, how they were able to connect with people, the variety of events – they wanted to be more involved in it and help do their part in creating this space, which I think is such a testament to the community that Horror Soc builds, that of course at the end of the day we all love horror, we discuss our favourite movies and games and stuff, but at its core everyone is there to meet people and help other people meet people.’”

How Anna and the rest of the Horror Soc committee found their love for horror intrigued me. “We all kind of grew up with YouTube ‘Let’s Players’, watching them play Five Nights at Freddy’s and stuff. My mum was always into horror. I loved the Goosebumps books as a kid and would write about scary stories, and my mum took me to the cinema to see IT when I was twelve, she snuck me in – that really set off my love for horror movies.’”

Recently, Horror Soc hosted their most anticipated event of the year, the Ghastly Gala – “An excuse to dress up and look silly,’’ as Anna put it down to. At this, she gestured to herself, at the time wearing clown makeup as a dare from her lecturer. Having only been established since 2025, the Ghastly Gala cemented itself as something for students in Galway to look forward to after midterms, but despite its success as a ‘sold-out’ event it wasn’t that simple.

“I don’t know how we came around to doing all of it last year but we somehow managed to pull it off. It was a lot of work – we started planning over the summer, to make sure it could all go perfectly because we don’t want to let people down with such an event. I’ve never felt more pride and accomplished ever now that it’s happened.”

This year students partied at the Loft, an enclosed space above the Seven bar on Bridge Street. Horror Soc hosted a DJ, games like ‘pin the nose on the clown’ and beer pong, and a costume contest with multiple awardees – ‘Best Group Costume’, ‘Committee’s Choice’ and ‘Nerdiest Costume’ to name a few. “We’ve been promoting this event since Socs Day, where we had a QR code so they could buy tickets, so we’re building that hype and anticipating so people can have plans on Halloween and do it in a safe environment. We have a big emphasis on the safety of the members.”

Horror Soc makes it custom to put up signage explaining the necessity for consent and awareness over spiking, as examples of how they exercise safety during events. “People yearn for third spaces, they yearn to party, they yearn to be silly. Going to a party like this where everyone is dressed up, it’s so easy to go up to someone like, ‘What is your costume? Can’t put my mind on it.’ It’s such a good way to meet people as well…These things are what make college life really something special and you need these things to look forward to, to get you through your midterms as a reward in a way, to dance it all out with all of your friends.”

As was par for the course, I asked Anna the most difficult question of all – “What’s your favourite horror movie?’”

After a moment of deep contemplation she was able to parse it down to two films – Coraline and Leviticus.