“Doctor Who?”: University of Galway lecturer falsely claimed to hold a doctorate

The lecturer was part of an RTÉ Prime Time investigation. Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

RTÉ’s Prime Time investigation has uncovered that University of Galway lecturer Tom Felle, who has previously held the position of Head of Journalism, claimed to hold a doctorate in journalism that was never awarded.

Tom Felle, who has appeared as an expert on “fake news” and whose stated research interest include “trust and transparency”, stated that he held a PhD by prior publication from City, University of London (now City St George’s).

“It wasn’t like a traditional PhD,” Felle told Prime Time, “it was a set of a set of journal articles done over, probably, five or six years.”

When asked to recall the title of his thesis, Felle could not. When asked if he knew why the library at City St George’s did not have a copy of his thesis, which students are required to submit, Felle replied to RTÉ with “I don’t”.

Further investigations by RTÉ revealed that City St George’s said none of the four journalism PhDs it awarded in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 academic years was by prior publication. This contradicts Felle’s claim that he received a PhD by that route in 2022.

University of Galway provided the following statement on the matter:

“Any questions about the veracity of academic records would be a matter for the university to address internally and privately.”

The University of Galway did not answer RTÉ’s questions on why Tom Felle was referred to as “Dr” in official university publications and advertisements, or how it verified Tom Felle’s qualifications.

SIN recently reported on the transfer of Flirt FM and Felle’s role in it. As chair of the board of directors and a representative of the University, Felle was asked to examine options for the future of the college campus radio station.

In a report made by Felle on the subject, he recommended “winding-up” the company and seeking a “pause or transfer in licensing”. The report also referred to “initial discussions with HR” that Felle held about ending staff employment.

The university did not take Felle’s recommendation, and instead moved to transfer its shares of the company to the University of Galway’s Students’ Union instead.

SIN will continue to investigate the matter.