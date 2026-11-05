‘Primetime’ film review – a modern-day vampire story.

‘Primetime’, the new thriller, stars Robert Pattinson. Credit: Empire.

Verdict: 9/10

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 109 minutes

Rating: 16

A man hoping to meet a teenage girl is shocked to find a figure looming over him from the shadows. Chris Hansen (Robert Pattinson) waits patiently to jump on the opportunity to showcase the wrongdoing that this online stranger has conducted.

What has impressed me about Lance Oppenheim’s first feature narrative is the sense of confidence he has – not just in his style, but in how he composes a scene.

Primetime feels akin to a vampire story, but rather than looking at the situation from the point of view of the victims, this story asks us to look from the perspective of the familiar.

The familiar is found in a young man, Dan Plum (Skyler Gisondo). Plum becomes more or less the main protagonist as Hansen drifts away from his original purpose of wanting to stop monsters and finds himself closer to becoming one.

There appear to be two archetypal stories at play, with the vampiric tropes running alongside the story of Icarus: flying so close to the sun that your wings burn in the process.

Not only does Gisondo’s character take the reins as the primary protagonist as the film progresses, but he also steals every scene he is in. No doubt discourse will circle Pattinson’s performance as the famed television reporter, yet Gisondo holds his own and turns in quite a unique performance that pairs well with Pattinson and elevates what the character could have been in the hands of another performer.

There is a stark approach to lighting that often highlights the heightened environment, allowing deep shadows and a vast array of contrasting colours – though at times this poses a risk of making a scene too difficult to read visually.

Additionally, the pacing proves somewhat inconsistent by the final act.

As mentioned, this is Oppenheim’s narrative feature debut after finding great success in the documentary space. Oppenheim certainly has visual flair and is smart enough neither to look down on nor up at anyone. He often depicts both the intruders and Hansen’s team as simultaneously guilty and innocent, allowing the audience to arrive at their own conclusions about the ethics.

In just a few short weeks, Oppenheim is set to release a documentary about an equally controversial figure, co-directed with Nathan Fielder. This pair of works will likely become a twisted double feature for many cinephiles.