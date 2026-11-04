How to Winter: Lessons from Sweeden

A wintery scene from Stockholm, Sweden. Credit: Niamh McKeon

Halloween, in many of our minds, marks the end of a cozy cinnamon-flavoured-everything autumnal season and invites in something harsher in its leaving.

Winter is officially here. The library steps are no longer being sat on by students trying to catch some rays on their lunchbreak. There has been a sudden explosion of Doc Martins and men in graphic hoodies. You can feel it in the air. These visual changes on campus are minor compared to what we all know is coming.

Car windshields needing to be defrosted before commutes. Wearing three layers to your tutorial still to shiver. The 405 never showing up while you feel the snow melt into your jacket, making you look like you just went through a car wash. Winter is most widely associated with its harsh and unpredictable weather, or Christmas in Ireland.

But do we want to feel down until 25 December? I think, a lot of the Christmas spirit which raises it here each year earlier and earlier, is a combination of capitalism and a longing for something to be happy about.

This had me thinking: surely other cultures have this figured out? I spoke to Niamh McKeon, a fourth-year Global media and history student, who spent her third-year Erasmus semester in Stockholm, Sweden. Like most of the Nordic countries, its distance from the Arctic means once winter comes daylight is sparse.

A 4pm sunset at Salthill might sound early, but Niamh lamented on the view from her window last year: “It was dark for all of December, absolutely no sunlight.

“It was really difficult to adjust to it. It threw off my body clock. I struggled sleeping at a normal hour and going to college in the dark was miserable.”

For reference, in 2025, the Swedish capital recorded just half an hour of sunlight in the first half of December.

“The dark was one thing, the weather was a completely different challenge. It was definitely a shock to my system. I have never seen so much snow; Ireland would shut down for a century but in Sweden everything moves as normal.”

For one of her classes, Niamh recounts she had a presentation in a blizzard, in -13 degrees conditions. “Everyone’s still in college, no exceptions.”

Niamh adapted to months of snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. Credit: Niamh McKeon

In Swedish culture there is an attitude towards the weather, that there is no such thing as bad weather but bad clothes. Niamh saw firsthand how much this is followed.

“The weirdest thing was seeing kids outside, there was a playschool next to my house and every day a group of toddlers would go for a walk to the playground in like 10inch snow head to toe in snow gear.”

Niamh also learnt of the Friluftsliv cultural concept that literally translates to ‘open-air life’ or ‘free-air living.’ An idea that people spend time in nature regardless of the weather. In practice this can look like maintaining summer lunchtime walks outside or sports.

“People also did a lot of snow sports like sledding, ice-skating on lakes and skiing up north. I think it really helps, being a bit silly and having fun despite being extremely cold and dark.” Looking back, Niamh notes that she didn’t get sick as much as she normally would have at home in Ireland in the winter months, as flus run rampant.

Niamh learnt a thing or two from this way of life, and has these tried and tested tips. “I started to make a lot of soups to keep warm but also pack in vitamins. I took vitamins like my life depended on it and it did help. People came together, community was a huge thing and especially living with other Erasmus people we all wanted to avoid feeling isolated so there was a lot of opportunities to be with people.”

Perhaps us Galwegians could take a note from the Swedes’ book and keep up our regular activities regardless of weather.



If you are looking to try your hand at some free living, why not try out Coldvember this November, all for a good cause!