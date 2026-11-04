Chase that condom! SHAG Week relay hits gold.

SIN Editor-in-Chief Finn Brady gives his account of the SHAG Week Relay at Sult on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

SHAG Week at the University of Galway. Credit: University of Galway Students’ Union.

The University of Galway Students’ Union’s annual Sexual Health Awareness and Guidance (SHAG) Week kicked off on Monday 2 November 2026, with events continuing throughout the week to raise awareness of sexual health and the resources available to students.

The winners celebrate. Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

On Wednesday 4 November 2026, we saw the hilarious but thrilling “SHAG Week Relay”, where groups of three had to work as a team to tackle three different rounds, the first being to see who could put a condom on a cucumber the fastest.

The second round was to see who could throw the dildo the furthest, while the final round consisted of a tricky spelling bee of STI/STD-related terms.

While groups struggled with the slippery condoms, laughs and cheers rang out from the crowd to encourage them all on.

The first-round winners celebrate. Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

The dildo throw was a funny event, with the sight of a dildo standing upright on the floor, an unusual sight for outside Sult, the college bar.

Spelling bees can be quite difficult to compete in anyway, but a spelling bee with words such as “syphilis” and “gonorrhea” is a whole other ball game.

In the end, the relay was a fitting halfway mark for the important SHAG Week at the University of Galway.

Things get hard in the dildo throw. Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

A tie-break occurred in the final round as the spelling bee ended in a close competition.

With a sold-out Sex Toy Bingo on Tuesday night, SHAG Week is truly underway. A giant rideable penis is to serve as the bull in a “Rodeo Night” at Sult at 8pm on Thursday 5 November 2026.

A Bean Flicking Competition also took place on Monday 2 November 2026, while Speed Quizzing at Sult will happen at 8pm on Thursday 5 November 2026.

A tie-break occurred in the third round. Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

Along with the fun events throughout the week, the Students’ Union has also been raising awareness of the free supports and aids available to students.

Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be available from 1pm to 3pm on Thursday 5 November 2026 in The Space, upstairs in Áras na Mac Léinn. All week, you will be able to book a free STI test with the Student Health Unit by phoning 091 494 337. There are also free condoms and lube available from the Students’ Union office.

SHAG Week at the University of Galway will take place for a whole week from 2 November to 6 November 2026.

For more information on upcoming events, please visit the Students’ Union website here.