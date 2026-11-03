‘Wildwood’ film review – imagination runs wild

Wildwood is in cinemas now. Credit: Laika.

Verdict: 10/10

Genre: Action-Adventure

Runtime: 131 minutes

Rating: 12A

In Portland, Oregon, a young boy is taken by a murder of crows. His teenage sister, Prue (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), is sent on a pursuit, chasing the flock through the city before finding herself in a fantasy world hiding just beyond the famed St Johns Bridge.

Wildwood is rich in visual density, made all the more impressive by the fact that the entire project was painstakingly animated by hand using stop-motion techniques and physical models. Portland feels like a fully realised character here. So too does the fantastical world in which we find ourselves, with incredibly deep lore and meticulous thought behind every faction that dots the landscape.

Where many children’s animated films tend to patronise their audience, Wildwood is no ordinary children’s fantasy. The film treats viewers with the utmost maturity, opening on a rather dark depiction of a young boy tearing out his mechanical heart before leaping off a balcony to his death – a moment that both children and adults can linger over with profound sadness.

Many such moments exist throughout, regularly evoking tears. This does not mean the film is devoid of humour. On the contrary, the comedic beats land remarkably well, providing a fine balance to the darker narrative turns.

Additionally, the voice cast is vast. Whereas many modern animated features rely on star-studded billing that often feels flat, this ensemble operates as a cohesive unit. No performance is wasted; every character receives their moment in the sun.

Travis Knight is a director who deserves far more attention in cinephile circles. Known to many through mainstream blockbusters such as Bumblebee, his animation work rivals that of John Lasseter and Brad Bird. He presents as a true filmmaking auteur, echoing a young Steven Spielberg in his mastery of spectacle.

It cannot be overstated just how deep the visual richness goes. This film will surely become a key talking point for animation classes for decades to come.

The immense effort from the team at Laika deserves every commendation. An Academy Award may well be sitting in the studio’s very near future.