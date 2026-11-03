The unglamorous reality of being a footballer’s wife

Footballer Kaká with his then wife Caroline Celico. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Following Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or victory, his wife Katie Goodland became the target of online body-shaming, reigniting discussions about the beauty standards and public scrutiny faced by footballers’ partners.

On Monday night, Kane took to the stage to accept his award. During his acceptance speech he also thanked his wife Katie Goodland, whom he called his best friend and biggest supporter.

“You always want the best for me, you sacrifice yourself to help me achieve my dreams, and I know they’re your dreams as well, so it wouldn’t be possible without you,” the England captain said.

Yet while Kane was celebrated for his achievement, his wife faced online criticism over her appearance. Social media users targeted Goodland for not fitting the image of a ‘typical’ footballer’s partner. One X user even referred to Goodland as a ‘stepping stone’, claiming that elite footballers would not be with a ‘girl like that’.

Goodland is not the only footballer’s wife to go through something like this.

Lauren Fryer, long-time girlfriend of English footballer Declan Rice, has deleted all contents from her public Instagram account back in December 2023 after receiving abusive messages and comments. Fryer also became the target of offensive chants from Chelsea supporters during a match against Arsenal.

Both cases show the expectations surrounding the so-called WAG (wives and girlfriends) stereotype, which often associates footballer’s partners with glamour, wealth, and conventional beauty standards.

A study published in July 2026 by Leeds Beckett University examined the pressures experienced by women in relationships with professional footballers. The study identified the WAG stereotype as a stressor that affected the participants’ mental health and wellbeing. One interviewee even mentioned that the beauty standard of the WAG stereotype made her question her own identity.

“You do lose yourself,” the interviewee, identified as Clare, said, “You see all the other wives and girlfriends they’re having work done and you’re like, oh, do I need to?”

“Being a woman is hard but there’s just an added pressure of being a partner of a player 100%.”

Some social media users came to Goodland’s defence , pointing to her relationship with Kane since childhood and the couple’s four children. Yet, even these defences focused on her role in Kane’s life rather than her identity as an individual, reflecting the pressures highlighted in the Leeds Beckett University study.