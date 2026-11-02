What does Carla Lockhart’s DUP departure mean for upcoming elections?

Is the notion of a pan-unionist front dead and buried before it began?

Carla Lockhart quit the DUP on Monday 2 November. Credit: UK House of Commons.

Carla Lockhart has resigned from the DUP. The Upper Bann MP is arguably the most recognisable face in unionism in the wake of the Garvaghy Road standoff.

Lockhart has never extended the hand of co-operation to anyone not walking the hard line. From the Irish Sea Border threatening Lockhart’s appearance of a thriving British union to dubious photographs at Scarva; the DUP’s unshakeable woman has become an independent.

A matter of days before Lockhart’s departure, the DUP had called for stronger unity within unionism ahead of the upcoming May 2027 elections. The DUP and UUP leader, Jon Burrows, have welcomed talks to engage in a united unionist front. DUP leader Gavin Robinson posted on social media it is the only way to defeat the “arrogance” of Sinn Féin.

In Portadown, Lockhart was able to create a rally of supporters to stand around her as she hollered and chanted to create a mob against the Garvaghy Road ruling. She created a mania that the DUP have failed to manifest for years.

The powerhouse of unionist triumphalism no longer marches for Northern Ireland’s biggest unionist party, so where does that leave unionist voters?

Garvaghy was one of the most divisive spectacles in modern day unionism. Many moderate unionists simply wanted the peace to remain in the Garvaghy Road. An open letter was signed by a series of people from a Protestant or unionist background calling for the Orange Order to stand down.

These voters do not mould to Lockhart’s polarising agenda, even if they had been previous DUP voters.

Moderate unionists have a choice; do they look to Burrow’s UUP as a new home or to Alliance as new territory.

Hard line unionists may look to Jim Allister’s TUV as the traditional unionist party took a intransigent stance towards Garvaghy and support the resignation of both Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly.

Lockhart’s departure has created a vacuum for the UUP, TUV and Alliance as DUP voters are left to decide the fate of the fragile unionist front.

The flight of the most unyielding unionist could make or break unionist power in Stormont.

Sinn Féin’s response to this crack in unionism? The largest party has announced for Belfast to bid for hosting Fleadh Choil na hÉireann in 2028, after this year’s Fleadh saw the North united in ceol agus craic.