Americans all across the world are casting absentee mail-in ballots in Novembers mid-term elections. We spoke to University of Galway students who are keeping an eye on the election.

“[We’ve] said ‘we’re gonna walk around with our big stick and mess things up wherever we go'”

Tommy Fritz is from South Dakota, and is doing a masters in climate change, agriculture and food security. He is unhappy with Donald Trump’s foreign policy, and sees him as estranging the rest of the world

Tommy voted for the Democrats but also is unhappy with the current state of the party:

“I think they’re weak, kind of no backbone really […] and they just kind of capitulate a lot, I feel like they’re becoming more and more right wing as time goes on.”

Jon is on an exchange program for UC Santa Barbara. He missed the deadline for absentee voting, but he would have voted for the Democrats. Jon has been a lifelong Democrat, but in recent years has begun to sour on the party, believing that they don’t do enough to oppose Republicans.

He doesn’t see a huge amount of difference between the Republican and Democratic parties. He says they both serve the same corporate interests:

“Republicans are the ones driving the train and the Democrats are putting the coal in.”

Jon would like to see the Democrats hold Republican US President Donald Trump accountable, and ideally arrest him for corruption, insider trading, affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein, and what he describes as potential war crimes.

Simone is a final year history student voting in Colorado. Simone is worried about new Republican anti-trans ballot measures for sex requirements in school and college sports, and restrictions on hormone therapy for trans youth. She also voted against an amendment to reduce corporate tax to 4.4%

Simone is independent but voted for the Democrats as she believes there are no alternatives. She would prefer a more left-wing party. She thinks democrats haven’t met the moment in responding to Donald Trump.

Simone supports Melat Kiros, an insurgent Democratic Socialists of America endorsed Democrat running for congress in nearby Denver, however was not able to vote for her as she is registered in a different district.

Gennie Williams is doing a Master of Arts in public advocacy and activism. She is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and voted for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro for governor and Chris Deluzio for the House of Representatives.

She wants to see Democrats win the house of representatives so that they can rein in Trump and try to end the war in Iran. She says that she understands that Democrats don’t have much power at the moment, but she still believes they don’t do enough to stand up to Republicans.

Carl Thomas, a first-year journalism student, describes himself as a “Southern nationalist” and wants Southern states to secede from the United States.

He voted for the Democrats as he believes the Republicans broke their promise of “no more ‘forever’ wars” by invading Iran alongside Israel.

Carl believes both parties are beholden to the same corporations:

“[T]hey both serve the same corporations. Most Americans feel this way, at least from my experience. They just serve foreign political and economic interests, many of which … have been enriching Eurozone banks.”

He believes most Americans end up voting for the “least worst option” and that policy is never really defined by what voters want.

Gus Grow is doing a masters in medical physics, he voted in Georgia for Democrats John Ossof and Lucy McBath.

Gus has a favourable view of his party, the Democrats. He believes they are doing a good job and is not a fan of insurgent left-wing Democrats, who he sees as being out of touch with the average American, especially those in swing states.

Gus would like to see reforms on healthcare but believes that reforming US healthcare is politically difficult to achieve without angering voters. He wants to see Democrats win in congress so that they can reign in Trump on his “sabre rattling” against “the entire world”.

2.6 million American citizens are eligible to vote from oversees according to the Federal Voting Assistance Program. The Vatican have confirmed that Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV has already submitted his mail-in ballot.

Election day is 3 November, however the deadline for absentee voting has already passed for most states. Analysts have predicted the Democrats are likely to regain control of congress. However recent polls suggest Democrats could win some long republican held Senate seats in Texas and Maine which could give them control of the senate.

Results are expected to begin emerging from around 11pm Irish time on 3 November, but close races could leave control of either chamber undecided for days or weeks.