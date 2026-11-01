Mbappé and dictators: when the jokes stop being funny

Electrolyte drinks from Chinese company Dongpeng, that ended deals with Mbappé. Credit: Liu Junfeng/VCG/Getty Images

From Mobutu Sese Seko to Mao Zedong, the internet’s tendency to compare French footballer Kylian Mbappé to dictators is no longer news. Yet, after months of those comparisons, one comment from the footballer cost him a lot overnight.

On October 26, a small behind-the-scenes clip from the French talk show The Bridge went viral in China because of Kylian Mbappé laughing at memes made with his face. “The one that made me laugh the most was the video of a guy, I think it’s a Chinese dictator, and people put my head on it. I use it a lot when I play with my friends online,” he said.

While Mbappé said “I think,” some Chinese people still got offended by the possibility of the football player disrespecting a political figure for whom they dedicate a lot of respect.

That “ill-judged comment”, as he called it in a statement he published in French, English and Chinese to apologise, made him personally lose money due to brands cutting back on contracts with him, but also put his Real Madrid team in a complicated position.

Public television chose to suspend every game from La Liga, and every ad featuring the player won’t be shown either. A single jokingly thrown comment got one of the most popular football players in the world stuck in an impressive scandal, while it was not even his first time dealing with dictatorship-induced jokes.

Back during this summer’s World Cup, when people all over the internet were actively comparing him to former Zaire (DRC) leader Mobutu Sese Seko, he gave a very thoughtful response during an interview for the French media outlet L’Équipe.

He told them there was a funny part because “you can feel people mean it in a lighthearted way”, but that there was also a less funny part “when you know the damage those types of people caused throughout history.” He then added that even if those jokes were made with no ill intentions, it “sometimes shows a lack of political and human conscience from people.”

Ultimately, from one dictator to another worshipped political persona, reactions highly depend on the cultural legacy of the place in question.

Now, whether Mbappé ever genuinely laughed or not, he will probably never joke about dictators again…