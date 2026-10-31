University of Galway Irish Football Fan Society raise over €2 thousand for youth mental health charity Jigsaw

Members of the University of Galway Irish Football Society committee at their 24-hour challenge. Credit: Hannah Stack

The University of Galway Irish Football Society successfully organised a 24-hour, 4-a-side tournament in aid of Galway based youth mental health charity Jigsaw. The event that took place in the XV Arena in Ballybane industrial estate saw over 120 players take part across the 24 hours raising a total of €2,020 in support of the charity.

The event took place following the release of startling figures from Jigsaw showing a 23% increase in inward referrals made in 2025. The report, published in July 2026, revealed that the organisation accepted 11,064 referrals last year, the highest number in its history.

On hour 19 of the challenge, Eoghan Mullin Conboy, Vice-Auditor of the society, bantered “After 18 hours of football, the body is not so good, but the mind is still there”. He highlighted the growing demand for mental health support for youth in Ireland, saying “Everyone knows someone in their life that’s had struggles with mental health. So, we were like there is no better cause to dedicate our event to.

“They’ve been nothing but supportive, they’ve supplied t-shirts, snoods to keep us warm, everything we’d need. They even came down and made sure we were alright during the night… there’s no better cause!”

Liam Joyce, one of only three players to take part in the full 24-hour event, joked that despite enjoying the experience he “wouldn’t rush back” to participating in an event like this again. “Sore, very sore, but it was all worth it!”

“It was hard, but it was enjoyable. Good people, good craic!” he explained.

Between the hours of 12pm on Monday 19 and 12pm on Tuesday 20 October, 25 teams battled the cold, tiredness and injury to take part in the event. Jigsaw credited the society for not just the money that was raised but also the awareness they brought to the charity and the work they do.

Jigsaw provides free and confidential mental health support for young people aged between 12 and 25 years of age. Anyone wishing to avail of their services can contact the organisation via email at galway@jigsaw.ie or call 091 549 252.

Some of SIN’s team for the 24-hour challenge pictured with the hosts. Credit: SIN