The Insect Apocalypse: Insects are Facing Extinction as Research Struggles to Keep Pace

A marsh fritillary butterfly. Credit: butterfly-conservation.org

Scientists are warning of an “insect apocalypse” in which countless species could become extinct before they are even discovered, greatly threatening ecosystems, biodiversity and food production.

A 2020 study suggested that the insect biomass was declining at a rate of 2.5% annually and is projected to fall by 98% in the next 100 years. Another study has found that over 40% of insect species are threatened with extinction and a third are endangered.

Insect biomass refers to the combined weight of insects within a population or area. The scale of the decline in this was highlighted by a German study from 2017, which found a 76% decrease in flying insect biomass from 1986 to 2016.

Entomologist Leo Carroll gave a lecture at University of Galway on 13 October 2026, where he emphasised we have “lost countless species before we’ve even been able to discover them.” He questioned if we don’t invest in cataloging these species soon, “will they even be around in the next 20-30 years to be discovered as a new species?”

He explained that at this “crucial pivotal point” in which we are losing much diversity and need to invest in “discovering these species before they are ultimately lost, we are also seeing a huge lack of funding for this exact thing.”

The decline threatens more than just biodiversity. Approximately 75% of crop types worldwide rely on animal pollination, with insects playing a vital role in this.

Additionally, without sufficient biodiversity to maintain balance within ecosystems, pests that target and attack crops may thrive. Carroll explained, “as we’ve seen a decline in our biodiversity, we’ve seen a decline in the species that target these problematic pests.”

Invasive species also pose a threat to biodiversity. An invasive ant supercolony of Argentine ant (Linepithema humile) spans roughly 6,000 kilometres along the Mediterranean coast starting in northern Italy and ending on the northern tip of Spain (pictured below).

A map of the Argentine ant supercolony. Credit: www.science.org

It is expected to have been growing in this region for about 100 years and continues to expand. Carroll explained that there are no other ant colonies in that region or along that coastline and the diverse species of ants and other insects that are supposed to be there “cannot live there.”

In Ireland, the lack of legal protection for insects raises further concerns. Of the country’s 60 protected species including many mammals, plants, fish, amphibians and reptiles, even invertebrates such as slugs, only one insect is listed, a butterfly: the Marsh Fritillary butterfly (pictured right).

As insect populations decline, scientists are in a race against time to understand and document species before they disappear. Without greater investment in research and stronger conservation efforts, the world risks losing not only countless insects, but also the knowledge needed to protect the ecosystems on which humans depend.