‘Clayface’ film review – horror has many faces.

Horror takes many new forms. Credit: The Times.

Verdict: 6/10

Genre: Action-Horror

Runtime: 108 minutes

Rating: 16

Actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) celebrates a night out after being nominated for an Academy Award. His night turns awry after sparks fly with a woman hoping to be an actress herself. The catch? This woman is the girlfriend of an underground crime boss… in Gotham City, of all places.

Because of the nature of Gotham, Hagen awakens to find himself surrounded by the mob. The mob proceeds to cut up Hagen’s face in a gore-inducing scene. From here on out, Hagen wants one thing: revenge. A monster is soon born out of this tragic set of circumstances.

James Gunn has made an interesting decision with the choice of films set within the DC Universe that most would see as an uphill battle. Marvel’s films and television programmes have not deviated so far from the tonal structure set by Iron Man in 2008.

At DC Studios, they opted to try a different approach: tackle different genres and tones while allowing the characters of the different films and television shows to cross over in the process.

Superman (2025) kicked the DC Universe into high gear, resulting in box office success as well as critical acclaim. Supergirl (2026) was a bit of a stumble for the newly formed franchise. And recently, Gunn gifted Lanterns, which would be the first real test in seeing how different tones worked. The show garnered great acclaim while also being believed to exist within the confines of the DC Universe.

As a body horror film, this would be seen as another league entirely. Does this film succeed as a body horror picture? Yes. There are many moments that those wanting something reminiscent of The Fly (1986) or The Thing (1982) will love. The film has a great amount of gore, but not so intense as to turn many horror buffs away.

What I also appreciate in the film is that there is never a “wink-wink, nudge-nudge” moment when referencing the rest of the DC Universe. The world feels fully realised and natural, which is the highest mark. That isn’t to say the dialogue is particularly engaging – the dialogue is often quite wooden.

While feeling much different tonally from films like Superman, there also isn’t much uniqueness in the way the story is filmed. The filmic qualities are very by-the-book. There are some impressive sequences that do crop up, primarily thanks to the film’s editing team led by Jon Harris. While you typically want to praise editing that goes unnoticed, this feels like a masterclass in how to seamlessly transition from one scene to the next.

The plot itself also leaves much to be desired. The film’s ending is particularly weak, with a paint-by-numbers revenge plot – a slight shock, as Mike Flanagan is usually a master of horror when it comes to his writing efforts.

Overall, Clayface marks a promising path forward for the DC Universe.