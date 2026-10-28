UoG Students’ Union takes full ownership of Flirt FM after winding-up recommendation

Entrance to Flirt FM. Credit: SIN/Sonny McGreevy.

Galway’s Students’ Union took full ownership of Flirt FM, the university’s campus radio station, on 30 September 2026, following the transfer of the University of Galway’s seventy percent share of College Campus Radio DAC, trading as Flirt FM, to the Students’ Union.

From documents reviewed by SIN, we can report that the University of Galway began considering the idea of withdrawing from Flirt FM in 2023.

In 2021, the Irish Universities Association (IUA) updated its Code of Governance for Subsidiary Companies of Irish universities, which introduced greater auditing requirements and increased paperwork and governance for university-owned bodies, such as Flirt FM.

The University Management Team expressed concerns in 2023 due to the impact of the increased governance requirements of the IUA.

Negotiations & the possible closing of Flirt FM

Discussions between the university and the Students’ Union began in March 2023 and were productive, resulting in a draft licence agreement and a draft share transfer agreement in May 2023. The transfer of shares was on the basis of a nominal fee of €1.00.

However, the university backed away from these draft agreements in May 2025, describing a financial desire to account for its seventy percent shareholding in Flirt FM..

The Students’ Union would not consider paying this price to assume the responsibility of Flirt FM, suggesting instead that the original agreement offered by the university be upheld.

Following a pause in negotiations between the two parties, the University of Galway tasked Professor Tom Felle with exploring the options available to the university.

In documents reviewed by SIN from 16 October 2025, Professor Tom Felle, then chair of the company’s board of directors and an Associate Professor of Journalism, recommended “to voluntarily wind-up College Campus Radio DAC while at the same time opening discussions with Comisiún na Meán regarding the transfer or suspension of the Flirt FM licence.”

This was to allow the university time to consult with stakeholders on alternative models, including the exploration of “slimmed-down service, online broadcasting, IPTV, or integration into a broader student media model”.

Furthermore, “initial discussions” took place with the Director of HR on the next steps for the staff involved, including the “possibility of voluntary redundancy or applying for internal vacancies. Staff would enter a formal consultation process with HR”.

When asked by SIN what consideration was given to staff employment and the continuity of broadcasting if the company were wound up and broadcasting ceased, Professor Tom Felle stated:

“I can’t speak for the staff directly but I can say that all stakeholders were informed about the discussions, and the intention was always that the station would continue to operate, which is what is going to happen now.”

The final agreement

In April 2026, Professor Becky Whay, the deputy president and registrar for the university, made their recommendation on the future of Flirt FM: an “in-kind partnership” between the university and Flirt FM.

It aimed to secure access rights for the MA and BA students in Global Media Studies and Journalism, described as the “main beneficiaries”, over a seven-year period.

The final transfer agreement maintained the proposed provision “to permit students studying BA and MA in Global Media Studies and Journalism in University of Galway” access to Flirt FM for 46 days each year for seven years, with a minimum of eight hours a week of access required under the agreement.

This provision was offered as a way to “receive the value of the university holdings” in Flirt FM, which they estimated at approximately €105,000.

The proposal stated that this arrangement “would not affect or reduce the existing rights of students to engage with Flirt FM independently” and students would “continue to have the same entitlement as students to participate in, contribute to or work with Flirt FM”.

The consideration for the seventy shares owned by the university was put at €1.00.

The University of Galway’s holdings in College Campus Radio DAC, trading as Flirt FM, were officially transferred to the Students’ Union with the share transfer agreement signed on 30 September. On 2 October, Professor Tom Felle resigned from the board of directors of College Campus Radio.

When asked by SIN why he resigned from the board of College Campus Radio DAC, Professor Tom Felle replied:

“My role as Chair ended once the company transfer was complete. I was a university nominee to the board, as the university was no longer a shareholder, I no longer had any role.”

From the beginning of negotiations to the final transfer agreement being signed, three years and six months passed.

When asked for comment on the story, a spokesperson for the University of Galway’s Media Relations Department provided the following statement:

“The disposal is part of a wider process, related to governance, instigated by the HEA, in relation to subsidiary companies of universities.”

The university did not answer SIN’s queries on how exactly the value of €105,000 was assigned for their shareholdings, how the proposed academic access hours were valued, or how the access agreement would operate in practice. Questions on whether existing student users of Flirt FM would be affected also remained unanswered.

When asked about the transfer of Flirt FM, Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca said:

“It’s taken a long time to get the deal done but I’m glad it has finally been done. It means that Flirt’s future on our campus, being to provide services for students from both the learning perspective, hobby perspective, and listening perspective […] is much more secure; hopefully for at least another 31 years to come.”