Financial sector wins the first SMF stock pitch of the year

Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

The financial sector won during the Student Managed Fund’s first stock pitch of this academic year, with its pitch on Interactive Brokers (IBKR).

Describing the company, Chief Investment Officer Ella O’Connor said, “IBKR is an online broker. It lets people trade stocks and other markets through one account, and it also sits behind other investing apps as the infrastructure that holds those investments.”

The competition, which took place in the Cairnes Building last Wednesday, saw seven sector teams present investment pitches to a panel of four judges.

Each team was allotted ten minutes to present their chosen company, followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session with the judging panel.

The judges were Chief Executive Officer of the Student Managed Fund Darragh Moran; Chief Investment Officer Ella O’Connor; Chief Financial Officer Adam Tighe; and Assistant Professor of Financial Economics at the J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics Cian Twomey.

Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

The seven teams represented a broad range of industries.

The Consumer team pitched PepsiCo, the Financial team presented Interactive Brokers, the Industrials team pitched AerCap, the Real Assets team presented Brookfield Industrial Partners, the Alternative Investments team pitched Circle Internet Group, the Healthcare team presented Eli Lilly, and the Technology team pitched Texas Instruments.

O’Connor said that “What set Financials apart was the presentation: they could tell the story of the company and bring the audience with them, which is harder than it looks and is a big part of why they won.”

She also praised the improvement in the standard of the competition, noting that: “The evaluations were stronger, the stock selection was better, and there was more confidence in the room.”

Credit: SIN/Jake Galvin.

Conor Hannelly received the individual Best Speaker award while representing the Real Assets sector.

She added “I hope our analysts keep using competitions like this to practise that side of it, get more confident, and keep getting better at the research at the same time.”

Stock pitches are a key part of the Student Managed Fund’s work, helping students gain practical experience with financial markets and investment analysis. They also enable members to improve their skills in public speaking, presentation and company research.