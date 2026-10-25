No pets allowed: The hidden victims of Ireland’s housing crisis

Credit: MADRA.

“Adopt don’t shop”. The phrase is a familiar slogan in animal welfare campaigns. Its message is simple: choose to give an animal a second chance rather than purchase one from a breeder.

It places responsibility on prospective pet owners, encouraging them to consider the thousands of animals already waiting for homes. While I support the sentiment, I believe it overlooks an increasingly complicated reality.

What happens when someone is willing to adopt, financially capable of caring for an animal and prepared to make a lifelong commitment, but cannot find accommodation that permits keeping a pet? In the midst of the current housing crisis, perhaps we should question not only why people aren’t adopting animals, but why so many are unable to offer them a home in the first place.

And for those who already have pets, what lengths would you go through to keep them in your care while dealing with housing instability? For one woman in Galway, the answer involved living in a tent.

Speaking to SIN, Louise O’Toole, a rehoming officer with Galway-based animal rescue organisation MADRA, told me about a woman whose relationship had broken down, leaving her struggling to find accommodation that would accept her two dogs.

MADRA temporarily took her dogs into their care, hoping the woman would eventually be able to take them back. However, when she was unable to secure suitable accommodation within the time the organisation could support her, the dogs ultimately had to be rehomed.

“We can’t hold them forever,” Louise explained to me. With limited foster carers and resources, MADRA cannot provide indefinite temporary accommodation for dogs whose owners are experiencing housing difficulties, when doing so would prevent the organisation from helping other animals in need.

The story raises an uncomfortable question: how can we expect people to make lifelong commitments to their pets when they cannot guarantee a permanent home for themselves?

When I asked Louise about the most common reasons people surrender their dogs, she explained that MADRA receives enquiries for various reasons, including owners struggling to cope, relationship breakdowns and unsuitable accommodation.

Louise identified owners being unable to cope as the most common reason recorded in MADRA’s surrender enquiries, with unsuitable accommodation another prominent factor.

She also confirmed that housing-related difficulties have become more common in recent years, pointing to the shortage of rental accommodation and landlords’ reluctance to accept pets.

She described situations where people had rented the same property for years, only to find themselves searching for somewhere new when their landlord decided to sell or end their tenancy. Having lived with their dogs for much of that time, they were suddenly confronted with the difficulty of securing pet-friendly accommodation.

What struck me during our conversation was that housing insecurity creates problems at both ends of the rescue system.

While unsuitable accommodation is among the reasons people contact MADRA about surrendering dogs, Louise believes that rental restrictions may also prevent prospective adopters and foster carers from offering animals a home. She recalled regularly encountering people at events who expressed a desire to help but were restricted by their living arrangements: “I’d love to foster, I’d love to adopt, but I’m not allowed where I live.”

We encourage people to adopt rather than buy, yet the rental market can make responsible pet ownership practically impossible, even for those willing and able to care for an animal.

In England, the relationship between renting and animal welfare has received greater legislative attention. Since May 2026, provisions of the Renters’ Rights Act have given private tenants the right to request permission to keep a pet, with landlords required to provide reasonable grounds for refusing.

According to a BBC report published in May, animal welfare charity Blue Cross experienced a 120% increase in dogs entering its centres over the previous four years, with housing difficulties among the contributing factors.

When I raised this approach with Louise, she supported considering similar measures in Ireland, suggesting “something as simple as a pet deposit” as one possible solution.

Landlords may have legitimate concerns relating to unsuitable living conditions, or in some cases, property damage – but surely there is room for a more nuanced approach than automatically prohibiting pets?

The wider cost to ignoring this issue is that rescue organisations, which depend heavily on volunteers and foster carers are already operating with limited capacity.

As Louise explained, “If we keep taking dogs in, we can’t help more dogs.”

She emphasised the importance of fostering, particularly for dogs accustomed to living in family homes, for whom moving into kennels can represent a significant upheaval.

I don’t believe the solution is to abandon the message of responsible adoption. Rather, we need to recognise that animal welfare and housing policy are not entirely separate conversations.

After all, how can we promise an animal a home for life when we aren’t being guaranteed our own?

For those wishing to support MADRA’s work, whether through adoption, fostering, volunteering or simply spreading awareness, visit www.madra.ie to learn how you can help give dogs in need a second chance.