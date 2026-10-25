Ireland Fashion Week 2026: Home is where the heart is.

Credit: SIN/Sara Issa.

Identity. Culture. Art. Heritage.

Fashion.

The concept of fashion week goes beyond design. It’s also about identity, expression and art. It attracts people of all ages and from all corners of the world. However, on a deeper level, it’s more than the glitz and glamour of a red-carpet look.

In today’s oversaturated global fashion space, it’s challenging to be visible amongst the usual fashion week giants such as Paris, New York, London and Milan. The four ‘giants’ have decades of experience, host hundreds of brands, thousands of people and have budgets of millions. However, now times have changed for the Irish fashion scene.

It’s only in its second year, yet Irish Fashion Week (IFW) has elevated the celebration of Irish fashion, culture and heritage beyond what has ever been done before. At the heart of IFW, it’s the celebration of Irish designers, yet these events are not solely centred around fashion alone, but also belonging, representation, identity and heritage. This year, it was about honouring the designers that went abroad and celebrating their roots. The theme itself underscores this: ‘Coming Home, An Island in Motion’.

When thinking of fashion week coming to Ireland, it’s easy to assume it will be similar to the likes of the latter, yet what is so captivating and refreshing is that instead of mimicking the likes of what has been trending abroad, the creatives behind IFW have heavily embraced Irish heritage, culture, diversity and evolution, not masking it, but honing into what makes our country so unique, and being bold about it.

Credit: SIN/Sara Issa.

By blending contemporary with tradition, it sets a wonderful example of how we don’t need to move away from old traditions but rather find ways to stitch them into modern events when celebrating fashion. This annual event leans away from synthetics, sequins and silicone, and leans into nature, tradition and connection. Some designers included Sinéad O’Dwyer, Aoife McNamara, Sasha Donnellan, Paul Costelloe and RASHHIIID.

IFW officially began on 10 October, running to 12 October, featuring more than ninety designers, eight major shows, and was held at a variety of venues such as Slane Castle, Dublin City Hall, Trinity College Dublin and Mount Juliet Estate. I had the honour of attending the ‘Damsha’ show in the RDS on 10 October.

What stood out to me was the melodic traditional music playing from start to finish and the Irish dancing at the beginning and middle of the show. I happened to see the founder of IFW, Ashley MacDonnell herself, and she of course was dressed beautifully, along with Alana Hadid, Lina Hadid, Lauren Whelan and Chloe Koyce – just to name a few.

The looks began to grace the stage, all designed by a range of young Irish Designers, with a variety of vibrant colours, cool and warm tones featured on the clothing and lots of intricate design. Some looks, especially grunge, added to the edge of the styles, yet other looks were classy and elegant. The blend of Irish dancing attire with contemporary clothing was incredible to see and there were so many moments where I had to put down my phone and take in and admire the intricate detail.

I was so lucky to have gotten a seat with a direct view of the runway, and I was in awe for the whole duration. The variety of fabrics ranged from what appeared to be canvas, to tweed to crepe fabric. Additionally, the live music and dim lighting added to the intimate atmosphere throughout the show.

Paradoxically, the show was both cohesive with homage to Irish traditional dancing clothing and shoes, yet contrasted greatly with fabrics such as leather, silk and wool. I especially liked the single pops of colour such as the fuchsia pink dress and the bright red wool dress. The makeup and maximalist hair added to how captivating the entire show was.

Credit: SIN/Sara Issa.

In a world that idealises clean cut and pale, neutral colours, this runway emphasised colour and tradition and a sense of being bold, with Irish symbols such as the Claddagh, the Trinity Knot and the Celtic Sailor’s Knot, further underscoring the main theme of ‘Home’ and what that represents. This showcase included forty-four graduate designers, and I genuinely was impressed with every single piece.

I also had the chance to chat to digital creators Chloe Koyce and Lauren Whelan. Chloe remarked that the event was “almost emotional” and I couldn’t agree more. The Irish dancing mid-show really captivated the essence of the theme of home, and that fashion, music and art are intertwined and connected to represent our heritage and identity.

Overall, what makes this event particularly significant – apart from celebrating fashion – is that it’s specifically celebrating Irish designers and is helping keep Irish creativity alive. It’s such an achievement on behalf of all the Ireland Fashion Week team to bring this event to life and to celebrate fashion on this island.