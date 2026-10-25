In Photos: UoG Students posters against Technion. October 25, 2026 By Jake Galvin Filed Under: News, Photography Photos taken by SIN Photojournalist Jake Galvin on 15 October 2026. Jake Galvin+ postsBioJake Galvinhttps://sin.ie/author/jake-galvin/Financial sector wins the first SMF stock pitch of the yearJake Galvinhttps://sin.ie/author/jake-galvin/In Photos: Student body protests over university’s Coca-Cola ties.Jake Galvinhttps://sin.ie/author/jake-galvin/In Photos: University of Galway autumn conferrings. Related