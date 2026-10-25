Galway students are being encouraged to donate their blood

“Blood is required every day of the year,” says the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Poster for the blood donation campaign. Credit: uniofgalwaysu [Instagram].

While 3,000 blood donors are needed each week in Ireland, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) states that “only 3 percent of the eligible Irish population give blood”.

From Tuesday 27 to Wednesday 29 October, a blood donation campaign will be held in Galway for those who wish to help.

For reluctant people wondering where their blood might be going, the IBTS reveals that out of all donations, 67 percent goes to cancer patients and people with blood disorders, 27 percent is used in surgery and emergencies, and the last 6 percent is used to treat blood loss after childbirth and to help premature babies.

A study from the Columbia University Irving Medical Center also reveals that donating blood comes with “surprising benefits” including a “free health screening”. By donating, your blood pressure and hemoglobin level get checked while you are tested for various diseases such as HIV, syphilis or hepatitis C and B.

Various studies show that donating regularly even helps reduce cardiovascular risk factors, optimize your cholesterol, and boost your mental health.

“We would encourage all students eligible to give blood to consider becoming regular donors.”, said Séan de Búrca, President of the University of Galway Students’ Union.

When asked why, he said that “by donating you are saving lives, and taking a few hours of your time every few months to help others is a very rewarding experience.”

Anyone willing to help others with their blood is welcome to donate this week, at the Connacht Hotel on Old Dublin Road, between 3:50 pm and 8:10 pm from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Another donation clinic will come to Galway in November.

And if this is not possible for you, a clinic will be held on campus on the 23rd of March 2027 “to make it even easier for the University community to donate,” says the President of the Student Union.