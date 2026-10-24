Garvaghy Road protests – what happened, and how did it stoke the embers in the North’s past

SIN Journalist, Caitríona Neilan, recounts her time at the Garvaghy Road during the protests.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Residents of the Garvaghy Road gather on the road again with arms linked. Crowds have been gathered here for days now, blocking a route the Orange Order have not gone down in almost 30 years. Residents remain wary, as the fallout from the dispute remains uncertain. But what is the dispute about, and why is it stoking the embers of a dangerous chapter in the North’s past?

Members of the Orange Order are looking to march down the road for the first time in nearly 30 years. The Garvaghy road is a largely nationalist area in Portadown in County Armagh. Before 1998, the march down the Garvaghy Road saw some of the most violent scenes of the Troubles, with it threatening to unravel the peace process. After the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, the Orange Order were banned from going down the Garvaghy Road – until now.

This year, the Parades Commission granted permission for the parade to go ahead.

However, only 35 Orangemen were allowed down the route, with no instruments allowed. The Garvaghy Road residents challenged this motion and an injunction was granted by a High Court judge banning the parade from going ahead. However, a last-ditch appeal lodged by the Orange Order saw the march allowed to take place.

The Court of Appeal in their decision cited that, as the Parades Commission is a respected public body, “their decisions will not be lightly interfered with”. They went on to emphasise how the Commission came to a “reasoned decision” where they “took evidence from the relevant sources” and “weighed up the key issues which were at play”.

This decision has not been welcomed by the Garvaghy Road residents. A crowd has been gathered since last Sunday morning to block the contentious march from going ahead. In turn, this has seen the Orange Order making numerous attempts to start their parade, only for it to be blocked by police. The PSNI have cited the potential for violent disorder as the reason the march cannot be facilitated at present.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and other members of Sinn Féin, have joined the Garvaghy Road residents in their counter protest. Unionist politicians have accused the First Minister and others of breaking the law by taking part in an unauthorised protest. Unionist parties like the DUP have questioned the tenability of her position considering her attendance at this protest. All three Unionist parties have tabled a motion of no confidence in the First Minister, which will be heard this week.

Violent disorder was not an unusual sight on the Garvaghy Road in the late 90s. The area bared witness to some of the most violent, sectarian scenes during the Troubles.

In 1995, the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) decided to reroute the parade out of the nationalist area, despite protests. This led to clashes with protesters and police as residents attempted to block the road. Eventually, some symbolic Orangemen were allowed through to complete their route. This was much the same story in 1996 and 1997.

One of the most violent incidents occurred in 1998. Brothers Richard, Mark and Jason Quinn were killed in an arson attack at their home in Ballymoney, Co. Antrim. This attack came at the height of the Garvaghy Road dispute. Their deaths lead to the indefinite pause of the Orange Order march through the Garvaghy Road for the last 28 years.

Now, Brendan Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition has filed a case to Belfast High Court for the march not to go ahead. The court, after hearing almost four hours of deliberations, has reserved their judgement for a later date. The date of when the court will deliver their decision is unclear.

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Chris Bryant, has since banned the march from going ahead. He cited issues of public safety and interest as the reason he has banned the march from going ahead. This move has been praised by Sinn Féin and heavily criticised by Unionist parties, who have expressed a lack of confidence in the PSNI.