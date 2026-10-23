Happiness Then: The weight of addiction and the limits of love.

On a cool Monday evening, as rain teemed across Galway city, the Town Hall Theatre staged Elizabeth Moynihan’s Irish comedy-drama Happiness Then.

Set over the course of a tense dinner, the play introduces us to Bridget and Francis, two sisters from South Dublin, who reunite following their mother’s death in an attempt to mend their fractured and often frosty relationship.

The play offers easy laughter. Sorcha Furlong plays the easy-going Frances. Recently divorced following her husband’s transition, she spends much of the play sinking a bottle of wine and attempting to catch the eye of the young bartender.

Rachel Dowling’s Bridget sits sternly to her left, disapprovingly brushing off her sister’s misgivings as she sips gingerly on a cup of green tea. At one point, she remarks “We’re sisters. We don’t have to be friends”.

The contrast between Furlong’s playful, free-spirited Frances and Dowling’s restrained, uptight Bridget provides much of the play’s early comic tension, while foreshadowing the deeper hurt beneath their strained relationship. However, beneath the laughter and comedic quips, the play explored themes much more complex.

At the heart of the play lies the addiction of Bridget’s son, Fionn. Following years of drug dependence, Bridget has cut contact with her only child and is left grappling with where things went wrong.

The play emphasises addictions’ impact on families, as Bridget struggles to reckon with how her only son became an addict.

She struggles to contemplate how her son, whom she loved, encouraged and provided with all educational opportunities, could end up sleeping outside of a train station. How despite their financial affluence, he could resort to stealing money to pay for drugs. How despite their class, her son could still become an addict.

The play arrives at an unfortunately culturally relevant moment, where drug use in Ireland is at all-time high levels. Figures from the National Drugs Library estimate that up to 18.5% of people aged 15-24 have used an illicit substance in the last year with cannabis and cocaine being the most used substances. Meanwhile, 7 in 1000 individuals were identified as problem opioid users.

However, the greatest problem drug in Ireland remains to be alcohol, with 2026 figures indicating that over 43,000 young people (15-24) were living with alcohol dependency in the country.

The impact of addiction is profound, especially on family members. Figures from the Rise Foundation outline that 104,000 Irish children are currently living in families adversely affected by alcohol, with 90% of child abuse cases detailing alcohol as a factor.

“Substance use can impact various family members in many different ways. When we think of the family unit, each person has their own unique experience. A mother can be impacted differently to a father, and their ways of responding can impact on their own relationship.”, says Maria Powers of the Western Region Drug and Alcohol Task Force Family Support service.

“Often parents report feelings of shame, guilt, worry and a need to ‘fix’ the issues within the family. Siblings impacted can carry a different type of worry for their family members using substances; and often report feelings of resentment, anger, hurt. They may not agree with their parents’ way of handling the situation and this in turn can impact on their relationship with their parents. “

“Children growing up in homes where there is parental substance use can carry the impacts into adulthood, this can include feelings of shame, loneliness, anxiousness, feelings of a ‘lost’ or ‘invisible’ childhood. This can impact future relationships also.”

Many facets of this internal conflict are explored in the play. Bridget harbours resentment towards Frances for appearing drunk in front of Fionn at family functions, for sharing a joint with him on his eighteenth birthday and for loaning him money at a chance encounter on Millennium Bridge, when she learned of the birth of his child.

Bridget’s coping strategies tend to almost dehumanise her son. She rarely refers to Fionn by name, instead speaking of him almost exclusively through the lens of his addiction. At one point, she tells Frances that he would step over “me, you and probably his baby for a hit”.

Yet when Bridget learns that Fionn has been sleeping in a train station, she drives straight there, watching for hours as commuters come and go. Fionn never appears. Yet, when she notices a folded sleeping bag slumped against the side of the train station, she convinces herself it must be his, reasoning that her son always had good manners.

For a woman who admits to being “afraid to hope”, the scene is quietly devastating. Faced with the possibility that Fionn is sleeping rough, Bridget clings to a small detail that brings out the best in her son. Her words may reduce him to his addiction, but her actions reveal a love that has survived her disappointment.

Towards the end of the play, Bridget reflects that “we’re all using. It’s just some drugs kill us faster”. The line invites a broader consideration of the dependencies that shape our lives. For Bridget, that dependency may be less tangible: a need for control and the reassurance that she has done everything right.

Yet, accepting the limits of her responsibility does not mean abandoning Fionn. As Maria Powers explains, establishing boundaries can help family members protect their own wellbeing and begin to reclaim their lives.

“They can also learn to recover and start getting their own lives back, doing the things they enjoy, and put themselves first. They get to decide how they want to spend their time and energy going forward, regardless of if the substance use continues.”

Ultimately, Happiness Then explores the painful distinction between caring for someone and being able to save them. Bridget’s challenge is not to stop loving her son, but to find a way to live with that love without allowing it to consume her own life.