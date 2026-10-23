From beers, rings, and books to big and little screens: The rise of Irish media’s popularity

Why are people on the internet glamorising Irish culture now?

Credit: Hana Pelinkovic

Over the past few years, some Irish authors got so internationally acclaimed with their art that they ended up on medium to big screens.

Like Sally Rooney’s Normal People and its BBC show, or Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet and its award-winning movie. At the same time, people on smaller screens started to appear highly interested in Irish culture on social media — but what makes it all so popular nowadays?

After interviewing a few booksellers, social media trends appeared as one of the biggest factors in that popularity increase. With “BookTok” or “Bookstagram”, the literary sub-communities of TikTok and Instagram, younger people tend to discover new books and trendy genres more than ever.

“Social media and trends are making people read more books they didn’t know before,” says Meabh McDonnell, a bookseller in Galway’s independent bookstore Charlie Byrne’s.

Around 2023, Boys of Tommen, a book series for young adults based in Cork, blew up on TikTok; the books are currently getting adapted as a Prime Video TV show and still sell incredibly well:

“It’s a fever dream”, said Maria Bru, a bookseller from Dubray.

For Bernadine Brady, a senior lecturer at the School of Political Science and Sociology at the University of Galway, it could be justified by the global media environment’s “desire for stories from different cultural contexts and about different experiences”.

She thinks that a lot of adaptations like Normal People, which got a “high-quality production,” have managed to tap “into those different perspectives that are unique in some way” while also being “universal themes, around belonging, relationships, growing up and coming to terms with who you are”.

But as you can witness all over social media, this fervent popularity goes way beyond books and movies. Some people from all around the globe are fantasizing about getting a claddagh ring, to the point of planning a whole trip exclusively for that.

Others daydream about finding an Irish lover so much, they end up crossing oceans to attend the Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival in County Clare.

In 2025, ‘Splitting the G’ became such a huge trend it provoked a Guinness sales spike. That same year, Diageo, the group owning and producing it, mentioned the brand multiple times in its annual report for its “double-digit growth”.

When asked, Bernadine Brady said she thinks “a lot of people are attracted by what they perceive to be kind of more authentic nature, or the Irish experience or the fact that it’s closer to nature”.

For her, since most of the world is getting “more urbanised and globalised,” people outside of Ireland might still have “this image of a rural idyll where people are friendly, and you can have a lot of craic”.

She believes that people crave that sort of return to nature and authentic experiences, and that “maybe that’s what Ireland is seen as”.

Ultimately, whether people are in need of green landscapes, an Irish lover, or Guinness, all that light shed over Ireland is still good for the country’s cultural legacy.