Galway students in ‘highest risk’ age group for road accidents, says RSA

Credit: RSA.

Galway students are among the ‘highest risk’ age group after Galway road strategy revealed one in five casualties and serious injuries on roads were aged 16-25.

According to the Galway City and County Council Road Safety Strategy 2026-2030, one in five of the 51 fatalities and 360 serious injuries occurred among those aged 16-25 between 2021 and 2025.

A Road Safety Authority (RSA) representative said people aged 16-25 were at the “highest risk” in 2025 despite a decline of ten less fatalities in 2024. Among the fatalities were 19 drivers, 11 passengers, three motorcyclists, four cyclists and one e-scooter user.

An RSA representative told SIN that “students are the most active age group; they are always out and about. On nights out, students are advised to plan ahead, think about the journey home, have a designated driver, arrange taxis or accommodation.

“People should head out when it’s bright and come home when it’s getting dark. People should be visible when out and about as it is hard for drivers to see on dark evenings,” they said.

Molly Hickey, the Students’ Union’s Vice President for Welfare and Equality said students “don’t feel safe” on roads while some students do not cycle due to safety fears and the amount of traffic congestion in Galway City.

“Road safety is a very important issue,” they said. The Students’ Union distributed free high visibility jackets to students as part of a collaboration with Galway City Council for Irish Road Safety Week, which took place in the first week in October. The Students’ Union hopes to organise more road safety events for UN Road Safety Week in the middle of May next year.

Saoirse Higgins, Assitant Comunications Officer for Galway City Council said, “the importance of road safety awareness can not be understated”.

Galway City Council aims to increase engagement with the University “to further promote road safety”.

She cited An Garda Síochána’s Road Safety Remimagined Project as one of several “successful road safety initiatives” involving third level students in Galway.

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