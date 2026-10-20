Richard Boyd Barrett calls for systemic change at University of Galway event

Credit: PA Wire/PA Images.

Richard Boyd Barrett TD has called for fundamental changes to the political and economic system, arguing that meaningful progress depends on collective action rather than elections alone.

Speaking at an event hosted by the People Before Profit University of Galway Society on Monday, 19 October, Barrett reflected on his political development, his experiences in Palestine and what he described as the failure of Western governments to respond adequately to the situation in Gaza.

The event, held in The View in Áras na Mac Léinn, also featured Emma Bally, who discussed her experiences with the Zohran Mamdani campaign and the importance of community organising.

Barrett traced his involvement in radical politics to his experience of visiting Palestine during the First Intifada, which began in 1987. He described being horrified by what he witnessed, referring to the “dehumanisation”, “brutality” and “apartheid” experienced by Palestinians.

He recalled seeing tear gas canisters labelled “made in the USA”, an experience that highlighted, in his view, the international dimension of the conflict and the involvement of powerful Western states.

Barrett said these experiences influenced his subsequent involvement in radical political movements while studying at University College Dublin, including protesting the Gulf War in the early 1990s.

Barrett condemns Western response to Gaza

Turning to the present situation in Gaza, Barrett accused Israel’s of “ethnic cleansing” and committing “genocide”. He also accused Western governments of allowing atrocities to continue.

He argued that responsibility extended beyond the current Israeli government, maintaining that successive Israeli administrations had facilitated the policies and conditions underlying the conflict. He also questioned whether changes in Israeli electoral politics offered a realistic prospect of meaningful change, arguing that the issues predated Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

His criticism extended to Western governments, which he accused of failing to take sufficient action against Israel despite their stated commitments to international law and human rights.

Barrett also criticised the British Labour Party’s approach to Palestine, pointing to what he described as a disparity between the treatment of pro-Palestinian voices and the government’s willingness to impose meaningful consequences on Israel.

Palestine solidarity on campus

Barrett’s remarks come as Palestine solidarity continues to feature prominently in student activism at the University of Galway.

The Students’ Union has called for the university’s contract with Coca-Cola to be ended, citing the company’s inclusion on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement’s priority-target list. A motion adopted by the Union’s Comhairle on 5 October mandated the Students’ Union president to write to the university president demanding that the contract not be renewed and be terminated.

Further boycott actions are scheduled for this week, including a protest in the university’s Quadrangle on Wednesday, 21 October, and a picket at the main entrance on Thursday, 22 October.

‘Human need before profit’

Throughout the discussion, Barrett returned to the central principle underpinning People Before Profit: “human need before profit”.

He argued that issues such as housing, the cost-of-living crisis and international conflict cannot be understood in isolation from the wider economic and political structures in which they occur.

When asked what People Before Profit would do differently if they held political power, Barrett emphasised that the party would not abandon its principles if elected.

However, he also acknowledged the limitations of what any political party could achieve, rejecting the idea that a single election or change of government could resolve the problems facing society.

He stressed that the movement itself was more important than any individual election, suggesting that lasting political change depends on building collective power through the galvanisation of the ‘working class’.

For Barrett, the answer lies in continuing to organise, maintaining political principles and recognising that systemic change is a long-term process rather than an outcome of any single electoral contest.

Harry McGree I am a first year student studying Law and Human Rights. I am from Laois and passionate about social justice, the housing crisis and all things law and politics. I love soccer and support Bohemians too! Harry McGree https://sin.ie/author/harry-mcgree/ The ‘far right’s’ influence in Europe and the environment which allows it to thrive