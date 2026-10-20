Fury vs Joshua – better late than never or better left behind?

Credit: Getty Images.

On a Sky Sports broadcast in December 2014, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was asked to give a ‘Christmas wishlist’ of fights he hoped to see in 2015. At the bottom of the list, he listed his desire to see top contender Tyson Fury take on Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua in a clash of Britain’s top heavyweights.

Credit: Sky Sports.

Twelve years on, we will finally see Fury and Joshua square off in Principality Stadium in front of 80,000 fans. Instead of a fight to decide the future of the heavyweight division, or a title unification match to crown the definitive best boxer of their generation, what we’re getting is two fighters that are undoubtedly at the tail end of their respective careers.

How did we get here?

The road to Fury vs Joshua hasn’t been without its close calls. The first rumblings of a championship fight came in 2016, shortly after Fury’s historic win over the long-reigning Wladimir Klitschko. Boxing politics saw Fury stripped of one of his three championships, namely the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt, meaning it was now up for grabs. Joshua, riding an undefeated streak of 15 straight knockouts since turning professional in 2013, was the man to claim the vacant gold by defeating Charles Martin. Though Fury was still slated to rematch Klitschko for his remaining titles, rumblings about a unification match between the two Britons became the talk of the town.

By the end of 2016, Fury had voluntarily relinquished his World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) titles. Struggles with cocaine use, positive doping tests, depression, and weight gain had put the Mancunian on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. With Fury out of the picture, Joshua collected the WBA title in an instant classic with Klitschko in 2017, and outpointed Joseph Parker to win the WBO title in 2018. He was just one title away from the coveted ‘undisputed’ status, a feat not accomplished at heavyweight since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Even though Joshua held three-quarters of the world titles at heavyweight, Fury made his comeback run in pursuit of the World Boxing Council (WBC) championship. He returned with the distinction of ‘lineal’ champion, the historical recognition of being ‘the man who beat the man,’ traced back to the 1800s. Fury’s first bid for the WBC title against champion Deontay Wilder in 2018 ended in a controversial draw, but Fury settled the score with a dominant performance in 2020 to recapture the heavyweight title.

Joshua, too, had become a two-time heavyweight champion in the years of Fury’s comeback. He dropped his three titles in a shocking upset to Andy Ruiz Jr. in summer 2019, but regained them in a rematch by the end of the year.

The stage was set for Fury and Joshua to decide the undisputed champion, but boxing is nothing if not disappointing when it comes to putting important fights together. Big matchups are consistently nixed by contractual obligations, mandatory challengers, rematch clauses, and – sometimes – blatant ducking on one or both sides. No matter who was to blame, Fury vs Joshua didn’t come to fruition. Verbal agreements for a two-fight deal, irrespective of championship status, fizzled out in 2020, 2021 and 2022. By that stage, fans had given up hope that the dream match would ever play out.

Until now.

Where are we now?

After years of toing and froing, Fury vs Joshua is finally signed and ready to go ahead. They will meet in Wales’s Principality Stadium on December 11th, with the WBA (Super) heavyweight championship on the line. In just 40 minutes, the venue sold out its 80,000 seats. Tens of millions are expected to watch live on Netflix. On paper, all indications are this is as sweet of a culmination to their feud as fans can ask for.

So, why is the feeling so sour?

For starters, Fury’s and Joshua’s recent runs of form cannot be ignored. Though it’s arguable that they’re still some of the finest heavyweights in the world, they have lost considerable momentum compared to their haydays. Joshua has lost his last three championship fights; he dropped two decisions to Oleksandr Usyk, and a devastating knockout to Daniel Dubois. Fury, too, has gone two-nil in his series with Usyk, despite putting forth a stronger effort than Joshua.

Since then, they’ve failed to amaze with their tune-up fights. Fury’s wins over Aslanbek Makhmudov and journeyman Mariusz Wach haven’t drummed up any major buzz. Since losing to Dubois, Joshua has knocked out influencer Jake Paul in a freakshow crossover fight, and suffered a knockdown in his comeback win over Kristian Prenga. There’s no indication that they are still the two most elite boxers in the world, which is what made a potential fight between them so intriguing to begin with.

Having the WBA (Super) title on the line might give the fight a veneer of prestige, but it’s just another case of boxing regulatory bodies making their rules up as they go along. The WBA (Super) and WBA (Regular) titles are almost arbitrarily put on the line by the governing body, mostly in an attempt to sell more tickets by adding a shiny gold belt to the marquee. Despite promising reform and discontinuing the concept of recognising two world champions in one organisation, they’ve now made Fury vs Joshua for the Super title. What about Murat Gassiev’s ongoing reign as WBA champion? It’s another case of boxing being drowned in the alphabet soup of governing bodies.

The practical aspects of running the event are also being highly scrutinised by fans. Despite taking place in the UK, ring-walks for the main event are not expected to begin until at least 1am. Considering the glitz and glam that comes with blockbuster boxing walkouts and ring introductions, it could be closer to 2am before the opening bell even rings. Should the fight go the full twelve rounds, that’s 48 minutes including stoppage time between rounds. It could very well be 3am by the time the result is announced.

Why hold a fight so late? To appease the North American market, says Turki Al-Sheikh one of the fight’s many promoters. Al-Sheikh, head of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority (GEA), felt it was of paramount importance to prioritise the American market to maximise viewership. He and UFC president Dana White – a man Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is all too happy to tell you how much he detests – were pulling for the battle of the Britons to take place in New York’s Madison Square Garden. Joshua reportedly took a pay cut of over £10m (€11.8m) to ensure the fight happened in the UK, and acquiesced to the late start time.

Should we be here?

The big question for most fans is not who will win, but if the fight is still worth it in 2026.

The prestige of the Fury vs Joshua dream fight was to decide the definitive best heavyweight of their generation. Both men had cleared all others challengers, overcome setbacks, and seemed on a collision course to finally crown an undisputed champion. Now, though, we know that neither man is going to have a claim to being the best of their era. That goes to Usyk, who himself is quietly bowing out of boxing.

Now, we’re getting two older stars trying to maintain their relevancy in a changing heavyweight landscape. At 38 and 37 years old, respectively, it seems like the end is near. We’re no longer looking at the titans that once dominated and defined the landscape of heavyweight boxing.

In fairness, considering their respective ages, there aren’t many other options for both men that are going to draw eyes without going to crossover boxing. Their warm-up fights didn’t light the world on fire. This is the last big-name fight that either are going to get, bar a third fight with Usyk that there is no fan fervor for.

Ultimately, opinions on this is going to come down to one central question: is it better to have the fight too late or to have never had it at all?