Motion to dismiss AMLÉ vice-president falls short of required majority

The Comhairle Náisiúnta for AMLÉ took place last Friday. Credit: AMLÉ.

The third Comhairle Náisiúnta of the academic year , the interim policy-setting meeting for AMLÉ open to all student members, took place in Trinity College Dublin on Friday 16 October 2026.

The meeting included a motion to sanction the dismissal of Vice-President for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, Karl Ormsby, following concerns over whether he was fulfilling his role adequately.

Had the motion passed, the matter would have been referred to the governance committee, where Ormsby would have faced potential dismissal.

The motion to sanction the dismissal of Vice-President Karl Ormsby did not pass. While the motion received 54 per cent support, it did not reach the required two-thirds majority.

About ten minutes before the meeting was due to commence, UCD Students’ Union President Enzo Crothers was reminded that, if he wished to submit this motion under Any Other Business, he would need to do so in writing. The motion was formally submitted to the coiste approximately one minute before the meeting was due to begin.

The emergency motion was initially rejected by the external chair of the meeting, Ryan Carey, on the basis that there was insufficient time to properly review the matter.

A challenge was brought against the chair’s ruling and, following a vote, was successful. The motion was therefore brought forward.

A total of eight speakers spoke on the matter. UCD’s Enzo Crothers proposed the motion, while Eve Martin, Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union Education Officer and Deputy President, seconded it and spoke in favour. University of Galway Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca also spoke in favour of the motion.

Questions arose during the discussion about the Vice-President’s right of reply and whether the procedure was fair and constitutional.

Both Martin and de Búrca spoke on those points, arguing that the officer would be afforded the right to reply when, under normal meeting procedure, the chair called for anyone opposed to the motion to speak. Ormsby subsequently did so.

Vice-President for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, Karl Ormsby, faced calls for dismissal. Credit: AMLÉ/Conor McCabe Photography.

When he spoke, Vice-President Karl Ormsby suggested his report was simply poorly written and not an accurate reflection of the work he has done to date, maintaining that he should be allowed continue in his role.

University of Galway Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca quoted Tony Benn and his five questions on political power, focusing on the question “To whom are you accountable?”. He argued that Ormsby was failing to meet the standards of accountability that presidents and elected officers should expect of themselves when representing students.

President de Búrca also joked that he “wouldn’t be focusing on the obvious one”, referring to Tony Benn’s question, “How can we get rid of you?”

Despite the motion failing to pass, Ormsby’s officer report was still voted down. Should this happen a second time, Ormsby will be referred to the governance committee and face the possibility of dismissal.

The next Comhairle Náisiúnta for AMLÉ will take place at MTU Kerry in Tralee on Friday 20 November 2026.