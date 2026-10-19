Hidden Sunlight

Spring awakens beneath the silver grass.
Yearning to greet the ever rising sun.
Once secluded to its own silence.
Desperate to reach the other side of the unknown.
.
Searching for its own reprieval
Encased between the Winter’s darkness.
Only to be longed to end
By Summer’s brighter days
.
Sought to revive the world’s spirit.
Harmony and grace
Delighted by the sight
Of the ever changing ways
.
Reaching the blooming life
Beneath it’s frosty feet
Omitting a pleasant presence
For all to perceive
.
Trusted to guide us out of the consuming darkness
Lost between our routes
Time continues
And it is replaced
Desperate to reach the other side of the moving seasons’ unforeseen delays.