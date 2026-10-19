Student Independent News

NUI Galway Student Newspaper

Hidden Sunlight

By
Filed Under: Creative Corner, Poetry

Spring awakens beneath the silver grass.

Yearning to greet the ever rising sun.

Once secluded to its own silence.

Desperate to reach the other side of the unknown.

.

Searching for its own reprieval

Encased between the Winter’s darkness.

Only to be longed to end

By Summer’s brighter days

.

Sought to revive the world’s spirit.

Harmony and grace

Delighted by the sight

Of the ever changing ways

.

Reaching the blooming life

Beneath it’s frosty feet

Omitting a pleasant presence

For all to perceive

.

Trusted to guide us out of the consuming darkness

Lost between our routes

Time continues

And it is replaced

Desperate to reach the other side of the moving seasons’ unforeseen delays.

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