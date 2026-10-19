A look into the art of video game adaptations.

Resident Evil (Zach Cregger, 2026), was released in cinemas on 18 September and since then, the internet and audiences have taken to two separate sides of opinions on it.

For an unknowing audience, it was a well made comedy-horror, however, for the video game fans…it seems there’s a lot Cregger could work on.

Having spoken to a superfan of the video game franchise and comparing notes between many of the good and bad aspects, a question has risen; can video game adaptations ever be truly faithful to their source material?

Credit: Capcom France (Capcom Co., Ltd.) Wikipedia Commons

To start, a little context is necessary. Resident Evil made its debut as a video game franchise by Capcom in 1996, remaining relevant as a defining survival horror game to this day. It has, since its release, received several movie adaptations, mostly receiving backlash from the players.

The storyline follows the Umbrella Corporation’s failure to keep certain viruses contained during the creation of several bio-weapons within the fictional American location “Racoon City“. Due to this failure, an elite police task force under the name of STARS (Special Tactics and Rescue Service)is sent in to destroy these casualties.

Certain members get killed, leaving behind the iconic characters game players get to play as within each of the separate storylines following different plots.

The 2026 ‘adaptation’ jumbles all of this up and leaves behind a mediocre attempt at a horror movie.

Speaking with a player (Iva Gagula) of over 150 hours of playtime throughout the franchise in her opinion she states:

“Resident evil in itself is […] its own story and it has so much lore and backstory to everything. […] And in the movie, they literally just named it resident evil, but they put none of that backstory and none of that lore into it. […] That’s what really bothers me because they had so many things they could have put in and they chose to put nothing.”

Looking at the movie through the lens of a player a number of issues arise. The biggest, most prominent issue, seems to be the disease itself.

“Where they are in Raccoon City General is in Resident Evil 2 and the disease that they had when they sprout into the things (Las Plagas), is from Resident Evil 4, which is based in Spain. They’re on opposite sides of the world. And that really bothered me because […], that ‘las plagas’ parasite, it never got to America because in the game events, Leon went over and he stopped it.”

Upon being asked if anything seemed accurate Gagula said she felt the character offered some realistic reactions but further than that, the only thing tying the franchise to the new release was the title.

Apart from certain easter eggs placed here and there — like healing herbs, ammo, dropping certain items that were passed by the protagonist — there isn’t much seriously that would make a viewer feel immersed in a Resident Evil experience.

It has been commented by various viewers as part of the discourse online that the protagonist of the movie isn’t an actual protagonist, but rather, a video games background character whose story is explored in the movie. A sort of NPC backstory, if you will.

A separate aspect to be taken into consideration is the amount of comedy placed into the film. The branding of a survival horror game movie adaptation as ‘horror comedy’ is a little ill placed, especially since the video games have such heavy topics and storylines to follow.

The movie itself is made pretty well, in all other respects. The use of sound is something of particular note, as horror movies often show a reliance on it to brew fear in audiences. One thing to note, is the attempt to provide some ‘video game POV’ with certain shots filmed in first person, like some of the later games.

Credit: Capcom France Wikipedia commons

Yet, this prominent disappointment coming from the video game players is something that happens too often in adaptations.

Gagula notes a number of these: The Last Of Us (Marin, Druckmann, 2023-Present), Uncharted (Fleischer, 2022), and anxiety surrounding the upcoming Life is Strange adaptation.

The most popular and mainstream of these is The Last Of Us (Marin, Druckmann, 2023-Present), which is based on the video games by the same name created by Naughty Dog.

They follow the storyline of Joel and Ellie, throughout a zombie apocalypse, where Ellie’s character is a serious driver of the plot for the entire world she occupies. In the second of the two games, Joel dies and Ellie is driven with grief to get revenge on Abby, the one responsible.

Getting Gagula’s opinion on this adaptation:

“The whole game is based off of her hunger and drive to get revenge and like, get closure, fill that void that Joel left. In the end of the game, she and Abby have this entire fight and she loses everything that’s meant something to her. Joel taught her how to play guitar, in the fight, she lost the 3 fingers that she needed to play her favourite song, which is a sign.”

“She can’t get her [closure] with revenge. Now, in the show, they make Ellie to be this incompetent little girl who can’t think for herself and needs Dina, her girlfriend, to help her shoot guns, for example, which is not accurate at all.”

The Uncharted (Fleischer, 2022) adaptation is one that protrudes serious disappointment in its audience.

“They tried to mix in bits of (all the Uncharted games) with […] the airplane scene and with pirates (from Uncharted 3 and 4). But none of it works out, from Sully and Nathan, who have this father son duo, which is such an insanely strong bond that they built over like, 20, 30 years of working together.”

“And in the movie, they met one day and started working together. Like, that’s not how it went. And everybody loved that movie too, and I really don’t understand why. None of the characters were accurate. Chloe was like such a simple character, but in the games, she’s much more complex and she has more lore. To at the end, having her own game, and none of that was like, even acknowledged.”

Amongst all of these, a common occurrence was spotted.

The potential reason why the adaptations are considered bad, especially the single movies made out of franchises is, funding. In our generation at the minute, funding for film and TV and all creative sort of media is not really happening the way that it’s supposed to at all.

With this, maybe the people that want to bring these adaptations to life, they may have good intentions at heart, and want to have 7 movies made for all the video games, but they just can’t guarantee that they’re going to get funded or kept on. Especially with shows. You just don’t know if you’re going to get another season out of it or not.

So, they try to squeeze all of those references and all of those scenes in so that the video game fans will see that and feel acknowledged, but the video game fans feel it’s rushed and not done well enough. But the makers have no other choice, or do they?

To answer the question stated at the beginning, yes. It is possible for video game adaptations to stay true to their source material. It happens all the time, with fanmade projects. Ones that make no money off of it, they just do it for the joy of creating something true to its original material and to suffice their own want for a true adaptation.

Credit: Capcom Wikipedia Commons

A fantastic example would be the very recent release of a fanmade Resident Evil short film. Biohazard (Riggs, 2026), takes a clear place in the setting of Resident Evil 7, and showcases all major plot points, quotes, and set ups for what could follow should they decide to continue with production, all in under 20 minutes. Additionally, none of the people apart of the project are making any profit.

So what is the deal? Why do the bigger, more funded adaptations show a holdup on staying true to source material and fan made projects prove it is possible even without the resources handed to them?

The answer is, well, I’m not really sure myself. As Gagula’s final statement she recommends everyone go “play the games” and see what it’s like before saying a movie is phenomenal because context is important and in these cases, it sort of goes hand in hand with representation which is extremely important.

Maybe, that’s what the creators of the highly funded films need to be told. To actually show a true consideration for the source material, and stop trying to make profit, but rather a creation to be proud of.