Blood, Binaries and Nazis: The History of the Werewolf in Western Cinema

The second trailer of Robert Eggers’ upcoming period gothic folk-horror, Werwulf, was released in September 2026.

Werwulf (2027). Credit: The Playlist.

The film, set in 14th-century England, centres around a quiet peasant farmer who is afflicted with a brutal lycanthropic curse and is expected to deliver a visceral, historically immersive nightmare, which would align with Eggers’ usual style, as seen in previous films (such as the 2015 film The Witch, or most recently his 2024 remake of Nosferatu).

Werwulf is anticipated to reinvent and revive the werewolf genre, dismissing many modern tropes associated with the monster, as Eggers explicitly drew information from 13th to 16th– century European trials and ancient folklore instead.

This preference for realism and a slower, darker, and more brutal deterioration may suggest that the traditional Hollywood werewolf is too much of a gimmick for modern audiences. I would argue that the 20th century evolution of this symbolism is just as fascinating as any historical folklore that predates it.

One of the last times that werewolves were at the forefront of pop culture was during the late 2000s-2010s cultural domination of the Twilight franchise. 20 years on, these characters are clouded by questions about cultural misappropriation. Author Stephenie Meyer based her werewolf characters on the real-life Quileute Nation without consulting anyone from the tribe.

Not only did she alter their traditional legends without permission, but as the series became a Hollywood success, members of the tribe were left alone to manage the debunking of public misconceptions and increased tourism pressures.

But interestingly, when looking at the emergence of the werewolf in cinema, a Native American connection is particularly notable. In 1913, a silent short film by Canadian Henry MacRae titled The Werewolf became the first known film about the titular monster and depicts a Native American woman who transforms into a wolf to seek revenge against white settlers.

On her website, author C.M Rosens suggests that the narrative constructs the Native American characters as the threatening “Other,” depicting them in opposition to white settlers and associating their actions with revenge and supernatural forces. The film is believed to have been destroyed by a fire at Universal Studios in 1924, making it one of many notable ‘lost’ horror films of the period.

Though they were released almost a century apart, the Twilight films perpetuate similar colonial narratives that erase Indigenous oppression. The narrative structure treats the Quileute ancestral lands and traditions as a backdrop for the white heroine’s romantic and existential choices.

In the series, the vampire characters can be analysed as symbols of white colonial supremacy, and the films rely on a colonial binary. They embody an idealised, wealthy settler class with “chalk-white” beauty, contrasted with werewolves who are portrayed as erratic, aggressive and animalistic.

In the lore of the series, a historic treaty between the vampires and the Quileute tribe allows the Cullens to remain on the land so long as they do not harm humans or enter the tribe’s land, fictionalising and sanitising the realities of colonial treaties.

Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers (2020) offers a striking reversal of the colonial werewolf narrative. Drawing inspiration from the legends of the Wolf People of Ossory, directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart explored versions of the myth in which people were cursed to become wolves after refusing to convert to Christianity under St Patrick.

The animated film reverses earlier representations of the wolf-like supernatural figure as a threatening ‘Other’, instead presenting it as a symbol of cultural identity and resistance.

20 years after the release of The Werewolf, a defining novel for the genre was published – Guy Endore’s 1933 The Werewolf of Paris. In this instance, lycanthropy is once again hereditary/genetic, but Endore utilises the curse to represent how civilisation masks innate human savagery.

American actor David Naughton on the set of ‘An American Werewolf in London’, written and directed by John Landis. Credit: Universal Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images.

Two years later, Universal Pictures released Werewolf of London (1935, Stuart Walker), which depicted lycanthropy as a condition transmitted through the bite of another werewolf. The half man/half wolf hybrid makeup was created by Jack Pierce, who famously created the iconic makeup worn by Boris Karloff in Frankenstein (1931). In the film, transformation happens under the moon. Initially, the protagonist’s hand grows fur under artificial moonlight and is warned that a werewolf can be ‘turned’ on the four nights around the full moon, creating an association with lunacy.

The 1940s cemented the werewolf as a definitive pop culture icon, along with Universal Pictures’ other famous monsters. The Wolf Man (1941, George Waggner) was released right as the United States entered World War II.

Curt Siodmak was born in Dresden, Germany in 1902, to two Jewish parents from Leipzig. Upon hearing the antisemitic tirade of propaganda from Joseph Goebbels, he departed for England to escape Nazi persecution. He then arrived in the United States in 1937 and solidified himself in film history with the screenplay for The Wolf Man.

The film centres around the tragic character of Lawrence Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.), returning from the United States to his ancestral home of Wales, and is cursed with lycanthropy through biting. Chaney’s poignant portrayal of the distraught Talbot provides us with a study in self-loathing, doubt, and loss of control. The character fears not only the harm he may cause, but also the persecution he may face.

There is a heavy focus on the use of identifying symbols in this film. The moon once again serves as a signifier of danger, but Siodmak also introduces a new concept – the werewolf can see a pentagram on the palm of his next victim. This could be seen as an allegory for the use of the Star of David by the Nazis as an identifier that segregated, humiliated, and controlled the Jewish people. Writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2010, Susan King cites film historian Constantine Nasr, who draws the parallel between the pentagram and the Star of David used by the Nazis.

Forty years later, John Landis’ horror-comedy An American Werewolf in London (1981) was released. The plot follows two hikers (David Naughton and Griffin Dunne) who are attacked by a werewolf while travelling in England, causing one to be killed and the other to become cursed with lycanthropy.

Filmmaker Jon Spira reflects on how An American Werewolf in London shaped his connection to his Jewish heritage. Beyond its status as a horror-comedy classic, Spira argues that the film serves as a significant piece of Jewish cinema, addressing themes of the diaspora and generational anxiety.

The film features a nightmare scene wherein armed demonic werewolf creatures in Nazi uniforms brutally slaughter the Jewish protagonist’s family. For Spira, the scene evokes a post-Holocaust fear of renewed antisemitic persecution. It may be worth noting that there was a real-life Nazi paramilitary and guerilla resistance program called “Werwolf”.

The transformation in The Wolf Man was achieved through the work of makeup artist Jack Pierce, who had previously created Boris Karloff’s iconic appearance in Frankenstein (1931). Taking several hours to apply, Pierce’s makeup was revealed through a series of carefully staged shots.

Rick Baker revolutionised horror cinema with his special effects work on An American Werewolf in London (1981). Unlike the comparatively restrained transformation in The Wolf Man, Baker’s fully lit, anatomically detailed sequence depicts the protagonist’s bones and skin painfully contorting in real time. This evolution in practical effects not only transformed how lycanthropy could be represented on screen but also intensified the werewolf’s potential as a metaphor for the loss of bodily autonomy.

The werewolf transformation is also widely considered as an analogy for the physical, emotional and hormonal chaos of puberty. The modern teenager emerged in the post-war period as a distinct social and cultural group, driven by changes in education, labour laws, and consumerism.

In 1957, cult classic I Was a Teenage Werewolf (Gene Fowler) centres around a troubled teenager who is acting out in violence and aggression. He becomes a werewolf once he is injected with an experimental serum during a hypnotherapy session by a psychiatrist. The film uses this affliction to represent the loss of emotional control that comes with puberty, and fears of juvenile delinquency.

In the 1985 coming-of-age comedy film Teen Wolf (1985, Rod Daniel), Michael J. Fox stars as a high school student who starts to undergo strange physical changes, such as growing excessive body hair. As his transformation slowly develops to become wolf-like, his father Harold intervenes and explains that this is the result of a family curse.

The film was a modern pastiche of the teenage werewolf trope. Fowler’s 1957 film was a serious, angst-ridden horror film about a murderous monster, whereas Teen Wolf plays the bodily changes of adolescence for laughs.

Film scholar Bruce F. Kawin also connects the werewolf to puberty, suggesting that its excessive hair growth and animalistic impulses reflect anxieties surrounding adolescent sexuality and the loss of control. At the turn of the millennium Ginger Snaps (John Fawcett, 2000) was released.

Written by Karen Walton, it follows two sisters that are teenage outcasts, obsessed with death. Their relationship is tested on the night of Ginger’s first period as she is attacked and bitten by an unknown animal. One moon cycle later, under the next full moon, she slowly starts to transform into a werewolf.

In this seminal narrative, the cyclical nature of the werewolf transformation is tied directly to the arrival of menstruation and the body horror of female puberty. Although the earliest cinematic werewolf was a woman, female werewolves have remained comparatively rare on screen. Nonetheless, female werewolves in cinema have long served as powerful metaphors for female sexuality, bodily autonomy and the transition to womanhood.

Throughout cinematic history, monsters have reflected the cultural and political anxieties of their time. The werewolf is no exception. From colonial representations of the threatening ‘Other’ to Jewish anxieties surrounding persecution and inherited identity, and the association between transformation, gender and puberty, the monster has continually evolved to reflect society’s changing relationship with identity and ‘otherness’.

A revival of this monster may offer an opportunity to examine the anxieties of our current cultural moment. In Eggers’ upcoming film, Willem Dafoe plays a medieval knight and wolf hunter. In the trailer he can be heard declaring “Every wolf shall die!”. The tagline of the film itself is “Devoureth All Mankynde”. Already, we can see two opposing crusades at play.

Whether Eggers will engage with the genre’s traditional themes of persecution, identity and otherness remains to be seen. Werwulf is scheduled for release in Irish cinemas on 1 January 2027.