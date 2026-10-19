‘Where are you from yourself?’ – placenames of Gaillimh/Galway

Colourised map of Gaillimh from the 17th century. Credit: surnamecrest.com

[Is féidir leat an t-alt seo a léamh as Ghaeilge anseo]

No matter how little Irish you may have, if you live in this city, you probably know its Irish name: Gaillimh. It’s regularly used in various mottos and slogans, such as politician Helen Ogbu’s ‘Gaillimh Ogbu’ campaign, and the ‘Gaillimh Ah-boo’ events planned for this Hallowe’en.

Let’s pay heed to the pronunciation of the placename ‘Gaillimh’. Despite schoolteachers everywhere pronouncing it with a ‘v’ sound at the end, that’s not what you’ll hear in western dialects of Irish. The ‘mh’ is silent in the speech of most native speakers in the county, and up in Dúiche Sheoigheach (the ‘Joyce country’), the second ‘i’ is actually lengthened: something like ‘Gaillí’.

But what does it mean?

There is a medieval story which claims that Cathair na Gaillimhe [Galway City] got its name from a princess who was drowned in the river here. Unfortunately for those who like tragic tales, today’s experts are of the opinion that this is a folk etymology – in other words, an explanation with no basis in fact. Nor is it true that the name has anything to do with the Gaill (the Anglo-Norman invaders), as, although they did contribute greatly to the town’s development, the placename was in use before the arrival of the Normans to Connachta[LO1] .

It’s now accepted that Gaillimh was an old word meaning “river with stones in it”, which disappeared from the Gaels’ vocabulary over the years.

It’s therefore clear that the river which runs through the city should be called ‘Abhainn na Gaillimhe’, not ‘Abhainn na Coiribe/the River Corrib’. The term ‘the River Corrib’ was created by English-speakers not as an anglicisation of a corresponding native name but purely because of the lake from which it flows. And speaking of the lake, whose anglicised name ‘Lough Corrib’ comes from the current Irish form ‘Loch Coirib’, a few hundred years ago it was ‘Loch nOirbsean’ – allegedly from a person’s name. This is the origin of Áras Oirbsean/the Orbsen Building on campus. The ‘n’ and the final syllable were dropped over time, and the ‘ch’ at the end of ‘loch’ was re-imagined as the start of the next word, and thus the name ‘Loch nOirbsean’ gave way to ‘Loch Coirib’.

What about An Caisleán Nua [Newcastle], the area in which the University is situated? It seems that the castle in question was located on the campus. It’s thought to have been built shortly after Tír Oileáin [Terryland] Castle (the stone ruins across the river by Droichead na gCúig Chéad [Quincentennial Bridge]), during the 16th century, and that it is for this reason that it was called the new castle. After the battlements were later removed, it was referred to as a ‘house’ rather than a ‘castle’. The building was still there until the University knocked it in the 1970s to make room for the building where Smokey’s and the Bank of Ireland can now be found.

Some of the places discussed in this article are visible on the above map. Credit: GeoHive Map Viewer

Across the river from the campus, anyone looking only at the English-language placename would be at a loss to find any information on ‘Terry’ who you might think gave his name to ‘Terryland’. In fact the correct name is ‘Tír Oileáin’ (literally, country/land of the island). It may not be a proper island, but it was almost like one in the past, stuck between Abhainn na Gaillimhe, Abhainn Thír Oileáin (a distributary of Abhainn na Gaillimhe which is now hidden amongst trees, and whose course was altered in the 19th century), and the wet marshes of Mionlach.

What about the homeplace of An tUachtarán, Catherine Connolly? Its name is Seantalamh, literally old ground/land, anglicised Shantalla, and it’s located just southwest of the campus. Historian Tom Kenny has written that it’s impossible to say why the land there was considered older than that of surrounding areas, but suggested that perhaps a large portion of it was never worked but left wild. What is known, however, is that Seantalamh is home to a large limestone rock where Daniel O’Connell stood as he addressed a monster meeting in 1843. Local children enjoyed sliding down this rock, and it ultimately gave its name to the Sliding Rock pub.

Let’s go on down to Bóthar na Trá. While widely known to English-speakers as ‘Salthill’, this name seems to be an early 19th-century invention to attract tourists. A more recent rebrand has created the name ‘The Village’. But isn’t ‘Bóthar na Trá’ – the road of the beach – a much nicer and more accurate description?

Continuing east along the beaches, we come to An Cladach [the Claddagh]. ‘Cladach’ implies a stretch of the coast which is neither beach nor cliff, so it fits this area well. This was a village of small traditional houses up to the 1930s, and the locals had (and have) a great love of the sea. It’s commonly said that An Cladach was ruled by elected kings, and indeed Mr Mike Lynskey still uses the title. The truth is that the role was originally referred to as ‘admiral’ (when at sea) or ‘mayor’ (when on land).

The Irish for the Spanish Arch is normally given as ‘An Póirse Caoch’ – literally the blind arch. As is clear to all those who can see, there are in fact two arches side by side. Properly speaking, the one through which one can walk is the Spanish Arch, or An Póirse Spáinneach, and the blocked-up one is An Póirse Caoch.

The Spanish Arch, and the Blind Arch (Póirse Caoch). Credit: Jodi on Wikimedia Commons

Across Loch an tSáile [Lough Atalia] we find An Rinn Mhór [Renmore]. Loch an tSáile means the lake (or in this case, inlet) of the saltwater, and An Rinn Mhór means the big point or headland. The Gaeilge forms of these two placenames perfectly illustrate the local geography, although of course they become meaningless syllables when anglicised.

Ballybane and Mervue are a little more complicated. The former undoubtedly is ‘An Baile Bán’, meaning the white town/settlement, possibly a reference to the lime-washed houses that once dotted the country. The latter is French for ‘sea view’, and an Irish translation of this, ‘Radharc na Mara’, is sometimes used. Officially, though, it’s simply considered part of ‘An Baile Bán’ in Irish. Others would argue they are two adjacent but distinct areas. Either way they are a fair bit inland from the sea.

Another source of confusion is the name of the place officially spelled Dabhach Uisce in Irish, or Doughiska in English. It’s often pronounced similar to the Irish words ‘deoch uisce’ – a drink of water – or alternatively ‘jew uisce’. Indeed, local folklore claims it received its name when an elderly couple who ran an inn in the area gave a drink of water to soldiers of Cromwell who wanted something a little stronger (or gave them nothing when water was requested) as they didn’t understand each other’s languages. Others give the Gaeilge form as ‘Dubhuisce’, i.e. black water. The experts inform us, however, that these are more folk etymologies, and that the word in question is ‘dabhach’, meaning a large tub, well, or water-filled hole.

What’s discussed above is merely a small selection of placenames in the city and surburbs. For more information, and to hear pronunciations in Irish and English, go to logainm.ie.

AthGhaelú is a Conradh na Gaeilge project advocating the use of the Irish-language forms of Irish placenames, rather than anglicised versions. Credit: Conradh na Gaeilge

[LO1]Ná hathraigh ‘Connachta’! Sin é an leagan ceart Gaeilge. (Connachta, ginideach Cúige Chonnacht)