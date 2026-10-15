‘The Social Reckoning’ film review – a social blunder

The Social Reckoning. Credit: The Gaurdian.

Verdict: 3/10

Genre: Political-Thriller

Runtime: 112 minutes

Rating: 15A

The year is 2019. After a video featuring a woman with a radical ideology goes viral on Facebook, a Civic Integrity employee, Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), is sent down a rabbit hole. Haugen notices a disturbing trend in the number of users radicalised into political extremist ideologies on the platform.

Haugen begins meeting Wall Street Journal political reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), who enters the picture after noticing Facebook’s omnipresent role in daily life.

The year is 2021. Mark Zuckerberg prepares to speak before the United States Congress about “The Facebook Files”.

From here, the narrative bounces between the 2019 story of Haugen and Horwitz and the 2021 story of Zuckerberg preparing his testimony.

Acting as a sequel to the acclaimed 2010 film The Social Network, this film lacks a few of the key elements that propped up the original — namely David Fincher’s directorial eye and Jesse Eisenberg’s nuanced performance.

Aaron Sorkin, who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the original film, sits in the director’s chair this time around. This is not his first outing as a director; Sorkin previously found success with Molly’s Game (2017) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020).

What is missing in this film, however, is nuance. Comparisons to Fincher’s modern classic are inevitable, and a keen eye for subtle detail is precisely what is lacking here. Additionally, Sorkin’s rhythm feels off. Where his dialogue flew in previous films, television shows, and plays, the dialogue here feels largely wooden.

One would hope the performances from the ensemble cast might elevate the material, but alas, they do not. Madison and White put in a strong effort, and Bill Burr gives a surprisingly engaging performance. However, Jeremy Strong’s portrayal of Zuckerberg feels like a caricature. While his take might excel on a show like Saturday Night Live, it makes taking him seriously here a struggle.

The direction fails to attempt anything new or interesting, relying on far too much coverage during many scenes. Sorkin seems unsure of the subtextual story he wants to tell, resulting in awkward editing and overshot sequences.

The locations also feel bland. In the previous film, Boston and Cambridge were fully realised characters, whereas Silicon Valley in this film feels entirely hollow.

That is all that can truly be said about the film. It feels flat compared to its highly praised predecessor. Sorkin undoubtedly has it in him to create a genuinely brilliant film — he has proved it before — so let us hope he finds that spark again.