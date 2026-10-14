Super Sunday Part 1: College Women comeback to beat Sligo in J1A League

University of Galway Women’s v Sligo RFC, Connacht Women’s J1A League Round 2

The University was alive with rugby on Sunday, October 4, with both the women’s and the men’s junior teams achieving well-earned wins in a double-header like no other on the banks of the River Corrib.

University of Galway Women’s J1s were out in force in the second round of the J1A League versus Sligo RFC. College marched into their fixture following an awe-inspiring 95-12 win versus Westport on the 27th of September in the opening round of the league where the mná in Maroon scored fifteen tries. Sligo would prove to be a much harder nut to crack for College.

An intense eighty minutes featured hard hits from the get-go, with College’s inside centre Lizzie O’Shea lining up a big hit on the 5-minute mark to set the tone of the fixture. It was an impressive day for College’s captain and hooker Molly Callery too, who was almost away on a line-break after an interception in the 9 minute before she was called back for a College penalty advantage. College also stole four Sligo lineouts in the fixture, with College’s Karly Tierney playing a blinder in the air all game at No.8.

College’s successes in the air were impactful enough that Sligo were relegated to tap and gos by the end of the afternoon. A wet and windy day made for challenging conditions, with College’s tighthead lock Jacky Houlihan being a trusted set of hands to carry and pass throughout the game. Houlihan and College’s outside flanker Becky Nee were reliably called upon to make carries in the tough conditions, with Houlihan making good metres at 18 minutes off of a tap and go penalty. However, a knock-on shortly there after gave Sligo a platform to attack from with their would-be player of the game, fullback Sophie Kinghan. A chip and chase behind the College defence was awkwardly kicked forward twice by Kinghan, with the ball drifting from the 10-metre channel on the right side of the field all of the way to the lefthand side of the College upright. College’s flyhalf Aifric Ní Ghibhne made an impressive run to recover the ball, but Kinghan’s last minute lunge was deemed to be sufficient grounding by the referee to award a try to Sligo. The scoreline stood at 0-7 at the 19th minute following a successful conversion by Sligo’s Ciara Golden.

In the open play that followed the restart, College’s Ní Ghibhne mopped up loose ball and brought her team back into halfway. College were unlucky not to be rewarded with more metres for the hardlines being ran by their 13, Molly Boote, and instead lost possession on the 30-minute mark. This segment of the game was marred by high-tackles by Sligo players that were only met with penalties and verbal warnings, as well as College conceding a 5m scrum in the 32nd minute which they subsequently turned into a penalty for their side. A solid front-row of Amelia Nee, the Captain Callery and Louise Seoige held the scrum for the first forty minutes before turning the screws in the second-half in a game that was sustained by attritional work across the College pack.

In what was probably the play of the game, College’s No. 6 Maedhbh Leacy took off on a 15-metre break that included two monstrous hand-offs as she cut through the righthand flank of the Sligo defence. In the last five minutes of the first half, College began to punch more holes, with winger Keanah Irons making great metres following a turnover at scrum-time. Another scrum yielded a penalty for College, which was placed nicely on the Sligo 22. Another bursting run by Lizzie O’Shea put college within touching distance of the line, before their captain Callery crashed over on the cusp of half-time. Tough conditions denied their goal-kicking scrumhalf Alice Mulhall and the game remained 5-7. Sligo’s Kinghan was pinged for a high-tackle at 39 minutes and Keanah Irons closed off the half by planting a dominant tackle on the opposition fullback.

College needed time to warm up to the second half, as Sligo’s Kinghan capitalised on an early penalty against College to round an overstretched defence to go over again on the 43rd minute. With the score at 5-14, College had an arduous task ahead of them with 35 minutes to play. The introduction of College’s speedster Rola Olusola at winger proved to be decisive moment in the game, with her wing becoming an increasing focus of the College attack as the game wore on. The Mná in Maroon never dropped their heads, and great hands before the fifty-minute mark brough them into the Sligo 22 again, before two back-to-back high tackles from Sligo gave them more platforms to attack from (despite the lack of cards for Sligo).

College were disappointed to lose the ball on the Sligo 5m line after a quality attack, but soon found themselves back were they wanted to be after another scrum advantage allowed No.20 Lily Buckley to tear off into a gap in the defence. By the 55th minute, the pressure proved too much for Sligo to handle, with the Yeats County women giving away a penalty advantage for offside before College’s tighthead Louise Seoige was rewarded for her scrummaging all day with a well-worked try on the left-hand side. Denied by the south-easterly wind again to keep the game at 10-14, College were down by four with twenty-five minutes to play.

College began to motor after their try, punishing Sligo for a missed touch-finder at 60 minutes with a great return run from deep. Even when College conceded a scrum on their own 30m, the College women forced another turnover with the addition of Isabelle Butler-Clyne at halftime helping to turn the needle. The imposing second-row had a good cameo in the game, and served as another carrying option alongside the ever-industrious Houlihan. Rola’s time to shine came just after 60 minutes, as she made a 25-metre run down the right flank. College finally unleashed the full potential of their backs with a wing to wing move that enabled Keanah Irons to hold her feet before releasing the waiting Ní Ghibhne into open space. The flyhalf was dragged down on the Sligo 10m, but Sligo received no relief in the lineout. Karly Tierney continued her no-fly zone policy and made a crucial lineout steal; Sligo, slow to transition from attack to defence, were caught unaware and were unable to stop Rola Olusola from seizing her well earned try at last on the right wing on the stroke of 65 minutes. The angle proved too difficult for Mulhall to convert put it didn’t matter; College had a point in their favour heading into the last 15 minutes on 15-14.

Every women on the college team did their bit in the tetchy closing stages of the game; amid a small period of chaos and retreating ball following the restart after the try, Louise Seoige steadied the entire line with a quality carry. An attempt a few minutes later to turn the ball over by Sligo was blown for hands in the ruck with the match referee reminding a Sligo player that the counter ruck was good until she put “her big —– paw in there.” Sligo’s day went from bad to worse as a yellow card was finally produced around the 70 minute mark for Sligo’s 16, Brooke Deighton, after College’s Seoige was denied on the Sligo 5m. Sligo amassed more penalties as the minutes ticked down and continued to be left frustrated at lineout, grabbing the arm of Tierney in the air at 74 minutes, having the ball stolen at 75 minutes and attempting a short-lineout play out of desperation near the 76th minute.

Sligo then kept the ball in field near the end of the game as they fought to find any form of scoring. College kept it silky, with Alice Mulhall playing a well-timed skip pass to Olusola to test and stretch Sligo’s 14-woman defence. Everything College did well all game was illustrated in the last five minutes of the game. Even with tired legs, Molly Callery led by example and made another line-break as the minutes turned to seconds; the dangerous pairing of Irons and Ní Ghibhne fired again, with the ball going from 10 to 14 at pace to find space again; Houlihan’s drive saw her shake off a tackle to make fifteen metres through traffic. College 13 Molly Boote almost let loose No. 22 Daisy McCaffrey in the last few minutes of the game before making an essential tackle to stop a late line-break. Deemed to be high, Boote was also sent to sit out the rest of the game in the sinbin.

College’s blood was up, a fact epitomised by a late rip by Aifric Ní Ghibhne as a Sligo player tried to make post contact metres. Ball went from hand to hand until the referee indicated that time was up, with Rola Olusola booting the ball up and out into the hedge to bring an end to proceeding.

College advance with two wins from two and are now away to Gort to play Southeast Galway Warriors in Round 3 of the J1A League.

Lineups:

College: Amelia Nee, Molly Callery (C), Louise Seoige, Lara Acton, Jackie Houlihan, Maedhbh Leacy, Becky Nee, Karly Tierney, Alice Mulhall, Aifric Ní Ghibne, Grace Kennedy, Elizabeth O’Shea, Molly Boote, Keanah Irons, Anna Taylor. Subs: Emer Cafferkey, Caoimhe Morley, Isabelle Butler-Clyne, Abigal Johnston,Lily Buckley, Rola Olusola, Daisy McCaffrey

Sligo: Isabel Thornton, Jess McGuinness, Caragh Cooke, Louise Robertson, Orlaith O’Callaghan, Kate Nugent, Ellen Hunter, Alicia Campbell, Lauren Hunter, Aoife Gormley, Mia Fritz, Cliodhna O’Sullivan, Ciara Colden, Eszter Zsák, Sophie Kinghan. Subs: Brooke Deighton, Maegan Callaghan, Carolyn Kron, Niamh Dorrian, Alice Sheridan, Emily Mescal