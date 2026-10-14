Public Sector workers on strike: “Nothing seems to be coming to any conclusion”

Mayor of Galway City Cllr Helen Ogbu and Labour Cllr John McDonagh join protesters at the picket line. Credit: Cllr Helen Ogbu.

SIN Editor-in-Chief, Finn Brady, and Deputy Editor, Sonny McGreevy, took to the streets of Galway to see the public sector strikes in action and hear firsthand why participants have taken to the picket line.

With more than 300,000 teachers, lecturers, nurses, doctors and civil servants out in force today, this is the largest public sector strike in Ireland in twenty years, as workers fight over delays in finalising a new public sector pay deal by the government. The dispute follows the expiry of the last public sector pay deal in June 2026.

The physical protests come following ‘work-to-rule’ actions taken by the sector workers, which are still ongoing.

Although official legislation lacks a true definition of work-to-rule, following a 1972 English Court of Appeal judgment, Lord Justice Roskill defined it as “concerted action by any one or more groups of members of Unions in accordance with instructions given to them by their Union and acted upon by the members under advice and in the belief that the action does not constitute any breach of any relevant contract of employment, even though it is carried out with the avowed intent of disrupting as effectively as possible the employer’s business.”.

In essence, it is the act of doing the bare essentials of what you’ve been offically assigned to work on, and avoiding any excess or out-of-hour work.

In reality, this looks like teachers and lecturers only answering essential emails during working hours, and nurses and doctors forgoing overtime and extra work when possible.

From talking to protesters today, a clear theme emerged. Workers felt undervalued, overworked, inadequately staffed or supplied, and ultimately underappreciated and frustrated with the government’s response.

One protester, employed with the University of Galway, had this to say:

“I am part of the SIPTU union, and I am technical staff here at the university, and I work with students with labs and stuff like that. I think one of the major things is the promise of pay, because the proposals in this contract [government pay deal] have not been honoured by the government. There is no clarity over the pay going forward, and inflation. We need to catch up to inflation; otherwise, things are getting too expensive while our salary stays the same. I guess it’s more about making sure we have a real future, and we will be able to provide all our heart and soul to the university and helping the students get to where they need to be.”

Another staff member of the university, a security officer, highlighted their reasoning for picketing:

“Well, the issue is bringing the government to the table to talk properly with us in relation to pay for all the SIPTU members within all of the grades within the university.”

Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca was also present and explained that the “main reasons why we are supporting the strike are […] (that) the higher education sector is woefully underfunded, and has been for decades, so in that we share a struggle with our members sharing a struggle with their members. […] It is also important we show solidarity with other workers when on strike. […] We also have student nurses on strike, so in that sense, we are also supporting our own members as well as other workers.”

Galway City Mayor, Helen Ogbu, also made an appearance at the protests near the University of Galway Hospital and reaffirmed her support for the strikes:

“I think it’s really important that I’m here today, to stand in solidarity with the workers. We shouldn’t have come this far. We should not have waited for us to get this far. The government should have listened to them. People are struggling; the high cost of living, you know. It’s impacting everyone, so like I said, they (the government) need to discuss with them (sector workers). They need to negotiate with them. They need to look at the salaries and pay conditions of workers. You know, the workers are the ones who hold the community, the society, together, you know. So we shouldn’t leave them.”

When asked whether an end to protests will be seen soon, Mayor Ogbu stated:

“Well, from what I’m seeing and listening to from Minister Jack Chambers, I think that he’s listening, and that they’re going to do something. They know that they’ve made a huge mistake. And even with the budget, not even considering the workers, I think it’s a big mistake. So I think this is the time to act. If they admit that they’ve made a mistake and that they want to listen and they want to discuss, it’ll be good. Hopefully they don’t want us to come back and down tools next week, so the best thing for them would be to start discussions and negotiate.”

As Mayor Ogbu stood tall amongst the crowd of strikers, SIN managed to get a comment from workers with the Medical Social Work Department on why the healthcare sector has joined other unions such as members of Fórsa, Ireland’s largest public sector union, as well as SIPTU and all major teaching unions.

“We are looking for a fair pay deal for the work we do. We do the work of many people; we have so many vacancies, staff not being replaced. And we advocate for vulnerable patients, so I think it’s time for us to advocate for ourselves. Especially with the cost of living and everything going up, pay staying the same but being eradicated by the costs going up. So I think when you’re in a position like we are, in the public service, you know, I think we’re entitled to fight for fair pay for us, as well as everyone else.”

There was clear public support for the strike, with the beeping of cars a constant noise amongst the crowds of protesters.

While conducting interviews, the SIN team was interrupted by a passionate member of the public.

The member of the public, who shouted at our team as they reported, made his opinion clear that healthcare workers should not be on strike.

“The doctors, the nurses!” the man shouted at us as he walked past with plastic shopping bags and a large two-litre bottle of water, “what about all the handicapped and disabled people? What about them?! What if they came in here and they’ve a child! There’s no nurses about, no doctors about!”

He also shouted at the Leas-Uachtarán don Ghaeilge (Vice President for the Irish Language) for the Students’ Union, Cathal Ó hÉigeartaigh, that he was “not Irish” and that they need “pure Irish” while SIN conducted an interview in Irish with the Leas-Uachtarán.

Finn Brady and Cathal Ó hÉigeartaigh responded with polite nods and “Alright, mate!”

The man continued, “But that’s the truth though, that’s the truth! It’s true, bro. It’s for pure Irish; you’re not even Irish, bro! Imagine you’ve a disabled child, and an uncle on a breathing machine, and they’re all out here screaming!”

In connection to the point, SIN spoke to a young doctor-in-training on the picket line, who highlighted their concern for patients during this strike:

“I suppose we are in a situation now where the affordability crisis has gotten out of control. We’ve got people who are criminally underpaid, and working conditions are very unfair. And it’s an industry, particularly healthcare—this applies across all the public service—that you don’t want to let the people that you’re working with down; you don’t want to let your patients down. So we are at a disadvantage when it comes to bargaining, and I think it’s important to do things like this as a united movement.”

When speaking to the press earlier today on the strikes, Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated:

“I’d like to think that, without overstating it, and I understand fully the pressures people are under, the pressures public servants are under and workers are under, so we’re focused on trying to get a process going that can lead to a satisfactory outcome in terms of a new National Pay Agreement.”

Further strikes are planned by unions for next Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

For more updates and footage from the protests today, please see SIN’s Instagram here.