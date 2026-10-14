Behind the screen: Meet the student filmmakers of The Big Spool 2026

The Big Spool at the Bank of Ireland theatre. (Credit: University of Galway FilmSoc)

From a French-class assignment gone wrong to an unlikely hero fighting litter in Ballinasloe, an abundance of creativity was evident at this year’s Big Spool, organised by the university’s Film Society.

Among the films screened were Ma Vie Quotidienne, directed by second-year film and digital media student Dubheasa O’Connor, and A Tidy Town Tale, directed by third-year computer science student Abdulhaq Elkhbuli. Both brought together groups of young filmmakers determined to turn their ideas into something worth watching.

For O’Connor, Ma Vie Quotidienne, meaning My Daily Life, follows a college student named Jack whose seemingly ordinary French assignment takes an unexpected turn.

“I would describe the film as a story that really celebrates rejection and oddball behaviour,” she explained.

“The film follows a young and delusional college student, Jack, who is creating a documentary for his French class about his daily life, however, things take an unexpected turn after his girlfriend breaks up with him.”

The idea began with an interest in French cinema, although the finished film took on a somewhat different identity as the script developed.

“I was watching some French New Wave movies and originally the script was very French and absurd,” O’Connor said.

“I think that as I kept re-writing it, I came back to my own style, which is more Western and conventional, but I was still inspired by how character driven and location based French film is!”

Despite moving away from its original documentary-style format, one thing that remained was the French title.

“The movie is meant to be the character’s own student made documentary project for a French class about his ‘Daily Life’ and all the vocabulary that comes with that,” she explained, adding that she simply liked how the name sounded.

Behind the comedy, O’Connor wanted to explore something more personal.

“I really wanted to explore unconventionality and the different ways unconventional people can interact with the world and how a sense of delusion and craziness can be a good and pure thing even when faced with something like a breakup.”

Dubheasa O’Connor, David Nolan and Keelan Wylie at the Big Spool. (Credit: University of Galway FilmSoc)

Bringing that vision to life involved plenty of help from friends and classmates, including John Bradbury as Jack, Sofia Lazorenko as Sylvie and David Nolan as Mark, alongside Andrew Cahill, Davaadorj Ganbaatar and Cillín Flaherty working both on camera and behind the scenes.

But making the film was not without its challenges.

“We filmed for one day and one morning with the first day being long with very little breaks,” O’Connor recalled.

The following morning proved particularly hectic, with filming taking place in an Airbnb that the crew had to leave by midday.

“Myself, John and David were staying in an Airbnb which we had to leave at 12pm sharp so juggling production, retakes, directing and just general equipment was a struggle.”

Thankfully, after starting at 7:30am, they managed to leave just in time.

For O’Connor, seeing the finished film screened at The Big Spool made the hard work worthwhile.

“It was so rewarding and exciting! The best part about making movies is getting to share them with people and being surrounded by friends and other filmmakers genuinely interested in your story is an amazing feeling.”

And she is already looking ahead, with plans to begin writing a short television pilot.

Another film screened at The Big Spool had rather different beginnings, with a promotional film request turning into a comedy about keeping the local environment clean.

A Tidy Town Tale, directed, produced and edited by Abdulhaq Elkhbuli, was written by second-year drama, theatre and performance studies student Cael Carey-Bolton, with Patrick Byrne, a film student also in second year, acting in the film.

“It’s a fun and light-hearted tale about keeping our environment clean and litter free,” Elkhbuli explained.

“If everyone contributes and takes care of the small things we can make a huge difference.”

The project began when Tom Madden from the Ballinasloe Tidy Towns Association approached Elkhbuli about creating a promotional film for the community group.

Elkhbuli subsequently brought Carey-Bolton and Byrne on board, and the story quickly took shape.

“We met up about a week later at my house, then in the space of about an hour and a half I wrote the whole thing whilst we were riffing jokes,” Carey-Bolton recalled.

“In the end we went for a campier and more absurd script, though still on brand enough!”

The film features a character named Tidus Townes, played by Zac Costa, whose willingness to embrace the group’s unusual ideas did not go unnoticed.

“We really owe it all to our ‘Tidus Townes’, Zac Costa,” Byrne said. “He was super willing to go along with our weird ideas, and we’re all really grateful he did.”

Cael Carey-Bolton, Abdulhaq Elkhbuli and Patrick Byrne, alongside other filmmakers at the Big Spool. (Credit: University of Galway FilmSoc)

Even the film’s title has a story behind it.

Carey-Bolton originally suggested The Legend of Tidus Townes, hoping to lean further into the film’s fantasy elements.

Elkhbuli, however, took inspiration from an unlikely childhood favourite.

“I grew up watching Horrid Henry and all their names had some form of alliteration and it made the characters a lot more memorable,” he explained.

He eventually settled on A Tidy Town Tale, a name that also received the approval of the Ballinasloe Tidy Towns.

Production itself brought another unexpected twist when the crew’s main camera, Elkhbuli’s phone, ran out of battery towards the end of filming.

“We were quite lucky that my brother was out on a walk at the time, and we were able to record the final scene with his camera,” Byrne recalled.

“There’s always something that goes wrong with these things, but improvisation and keeping calm are key.”

Fortunately, those technical difficulties did little to dampen the excitement of seeing the finished film on the big screen.

“It was absolutely spectacular,” Elkhbuli said. “It was so motivating and fun seeing the thing we worked so hard on be shown on the big screens.”

Carey-Bolton was equally delighted to see audiences enjoying something he had written.

“People got a real kick out of it even in the face of some technical difficulties, I can’t wait to do more!”

For Byrne, the audience’s laughter was perhaps the biggest reward of all.

“The laughs it got made all of the screaming absurdities in public worth it, and seeing that really lit another spark in me to make more films to share.”

Both productions had their share of memorable moments. But for the filmmakers, The Big Spool offered something even better – the opportunity to share their work with an audience and perhaps find inspiration for the next project.