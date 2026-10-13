The night America heard from Mars

Orson Welles performs ‘War of the Worlds’ in 1938. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

At 8:12 p.m. on 30 October 1938, America was not being invaded. Families were sitting peacefully around their radios, listening to music and entertainment as they did every evening. Then, suddenly, the music was interrupted by reports of something extraordinary: strange objects had landed in New Jersey, explosions had been witnessed, and an unknown force appeared to be attacking the United States.

It was not, in fact, a particularly good evening to be a Martian.

The reports sounded official. The voices sounded stern and frightened, and descriptions became increasingly urgent. What had begun as an ordinary evening of radio broadcasts seemed to be transforming into a national emergency.

There was just one small problem: none of it was real.

What listeners were hearing was Orson Welles’s reading of H. G. Wells’s novel The War of the Worlds, performed by The Mercury Theatre on the Air. It was a work of science fiction presented using the language and conventions of live news, and it would become one of the most famous examples of the power of mass media ever broadcast.

The popular story is that millions of Americans heard the programme, believed Martians had invaded Earth, and immediately descended into nationwide panic. But the reality is more complicated. The scale of the panic has been heavily debated by historians, and contemporary reporting appears to have exaggerated some of the reactions.

But the fact that the legend became so powerful may actually be more interesting than the panic itself. Welles’s broadcast exposed something deeply uncomfortable about the way humans decide what is real: we do not simply respond to facts. We respond to voices, images, authority, the reactions of those around us, and the signals that tell us something deserves to be believed.

H. G. Wells’s original novel, published in 1898, was openly science fiction. Welles’s production changed the experience by making the invasion sound like an event unfolding in real time.

Rather than presenting the entire drama as a conventional theatrical performance, the broadcast interrupted music with simulated news bulletins. There were fictional eyewitnesses, supposed government announcements, descriptions of locations and increasingly desperate reports from the scene. The audience was given the familiar structure of breaking news, only the news was about Martians.

That was the genius of the performance. Welles did not have to convince listeners that aliens existed; he only had to reproduce the sounds and structures that people associated with trustworthy information.

Radio was particularly powerful because it entered people’s homes as a voice. Unlike a newspaper, which required the reader to look at a page and process information visually, radio could suddenly interrupt a routine broadcast and create the feeling that an emergency worthy of interruption was occurring at that very moment.

The technology was different from today’s media, but the psychological mechanism is familiar. When information arrives in a convincing form, we often judge its credibility partly by how it is presented, not only by whether we have independently verified it.

For decades, The War of the Worlds has been remembered as the broadcast that sent America into mass hysteria. The story presented is certainly irresistible. An entire country supposedly mistaking science fiction for reality and fleeing from an imaginary Martian invasion makes for a great headline.

It is also, at least in that form, largely too neat.

The programme’s audience was smaller than later retellings often suggest, partly because many listeners were tuned into a popular programme on another network. Many people who did hear Welles’s broadcast also understood that they were listening to a theatrical production.

There were certainly reports of confusion and fear, but the idea of a nationwide panic was amplified by newspapers and later popular histories. The irony is almost too perfect. A fictional broadcast became the centre of a very real media story about how easily the public could be manipulated by the media.

In other words, the panic became a story in its own right. And like the original broadcast, that story was shaped by the way it was presented.

It is easy, from the safety and modernity of the present, to laugh at anyone who might have believed that Martians were invading New Jersey. Surely, we might think, an intelligent person would immediately recognise such an absurd claim as an act.

Of course, this is coming from a generation that has spent considerable time arguing with strangers online about whether the Earth is flat, so perhaps we should be slightly more humble. The more serious point is that fear does not require stupidity, it requires uncertainty.

In 1938, there was no internet, no smartphone and no social media feed through which listeners could instantly compare information. If a voice on the radio reported an emergency, there were limited ways to ascertain its verity.

Today, we live in a world saturated with information. And somehow, despite having access to more information than anyone in 1938 could have imagined, we have not collectively become experts at knowing what is true.

A manipulated photograph can look authentic. An edited video can remove crucial context. A fabricated headline can be designed to resemble a legitimate news organisation, while artificial intelligence can now generate convincing images, voices and videos of events that never happened.

The technology has changed, but the underlying problem is remarkably similar. We still use shortcuts to decide what deserves our trust. A serious voice, familiar company, or professional-looking graphics creates confidence. And a large number of people repeating the same claim can make it feel true, even when those people are simply repeating one another.

Welles understood that truth has a performance long before the internet existed.

There is something inherently theatrical about the way information reaches us. News presenters sit beneath studio lights as breaking-news music announces important developments and carefully placed graphics appear on screen to give events a sense of immediacy.

None of this makes the information false. But it reminds us that reality, once communicated to an audience, is always shaped by production choices. That is what makes The War of the Worlds so important as a work of art. It demonstrates that storytelling is not merely about creating imaginary worlds. It can also manipulate our perception of the real one.

For a brief period in 1938, the boundary between performance and reality became dangerously thin. Actors in a New York studio could create the sensation of an invasion hundreds of miles away, without a single spaceship existing outside the imagination.

The lasting relevance of The War of the Worlds is not whether people were gullible enough to believe in aliens, but how easily reality can be made convincing through the media we trust. In 1938, that authority came through the radio. Today, it arrives through social media, news alerts, podcasts, videos and AI-generated content.

The technology has changed, but the question remains the same: what makes us believe? Welles showed that we do not always need to see something for it to feel real, we simply need someone convincing enough to tell us it is.

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