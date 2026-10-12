‘The Big Spool’ proves student voices are stronger than ever

‘The Big Spool’ is an annual student film showcase hosted by the University Film Society. Credit: Octavian Albu (@photoctavian).

Ushered from the misty rain into the Bank of Ireland Theatre, we were herded in packs – anticipating the opening of the allusive double doors. Behind them awaited a showreel of fifteen short films, all submitted by young filmmakers from all over the country.

That’s right – the second annual Big Spool took place last Monday, celebrating all things cinematic. Presented by the University of Galway’s Film Society, the evening gives young screenwriters and actors a chance to see their work on the big screen – and for many, it certainly won’t be the last time.

The team behing ‘A Tidy Town Tale’. [Left to right] Cael Carey-Bolton, Patrick Burn, Abdulhaq Elkhbuli. Credit: Octavian Albu (@photoctavian).

Betwixt the hustle and bustle, I managed to chat to the Ballinasloe-bred cast and crew of A Tidy Town Tale, a zany adventure chronicling two lads who summon an impeccably clean monk, aptly named Tidus Townus.

“It’s my first major project and I’m so happy to see it,” said director Abdulhaq Elkhbuli. “Seeing my project and how well it was received gives me ambition and motivation to continue on and make more stuff in the future.”

“It’s great to be able to showcase work, especially in the college,” added actor and writer Cael Carey-Bolton (who featured in three films during the night). “I know a lot of people here because I was in other stuff with them, and just getting to see them all and see their works – it’s great.”

From promiscuous strangers behind recliners to historic railway anecdotes, the first half left no stone unturned. During intermission, writer-director Andrew Cahill was looking forward to his crime-comedy Mob No More being shown as the final film of the night, starring a fed-up mobster attempting to break it off with his clingy boss.

“It’s kinda scary because, since it’s a comedy, you need people to laugh,” Andrew remarked. “But I’m really excited to see it because so many people worked on it, and so many people are acting in it and doing different things, so it’s exciting to see and just talk to them about it afterwards.

“I think [the Big Spool] is incredibly important because so many people can show off their work. So many people, including me, can feel so kind of not confident in their work. And when you get to show it off like this, you’ll be surrounded by people giving you credit for things that you haven’t even thought off… It makes you feel really good about it.”

Well, it’s safe to say Andrew got every laugh he was looking for – and then some.

Éabha Vesey, organiser of ‘The Big Spool’. Credit: Octavian Albu (@photoctavian).

After the final screening – as the lights came up and the crowds dispersed – I caught up with Éabha Vesey, organiser of the occasion. A film student herself, she created the Big Spool last year, with plans to expand the showreel into an annual tradition.

“The idea of getting as many people that are creative together into one space to both share their love for film and to show it off is really inspiring,” she explained. “As years go on, it’s gonna get more and more significant for people in Galway. But as we kind of expand out, I know people all across Ireland will want to submit their work… It’s the second year, and I think it’s only gonna be more and more successful as time goes on.

“Galway is the heart of the arts in this country, and it has such a great opportunity to lead Ireland into, you know, a new age in the film industry. And you see that with the Oscars; you see that with actors like Cillian Murphy. So, I think Galway’s gonna be the leading front for that, and I would like to be a part of it too.”

Fifteen films (and one raffle) later, I was utterly blown away by the amount of talent showcased. The standard of films was far beyond anything I could have predicted, ranging from bank robbery romances to bitter Irish language dramas. Each film crafted its own distinct world, teeming with emotional life and featuring characters that felt as real as the audience gazing onward.

If I could write a hundred articles about the Big Spool, I would – it was just that fascinating. But, because my keyboard can only take so much abuse, I can sum up the evening with just one final message:

Whether you’re in the mood for experimental absurdism or aliens cloned with green goo, the Big Spool has something for everyone – and proves once and for all that the future of Irish cinema is a bright one.