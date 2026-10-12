“Skinny Chic” resurrection: how online landscapes switched from body positivity to 2000s supermodel’s mindset (again)

Fashion is a cycle, they said. So with the return of skinny jeans, leopard print, and ballet flats, some old-fashioned beauty standards also got back under the spotlight. All over the internet and across several platforms, the glamorisation of extreme thinness got quite a revival.

Examples of some of the social media content seen around ‘Skinny Chic’. Credit: TikTok.

Notably so on TikTok, where you can find a sub-community known as Skinny Tok, promoting emaciated looks, ultimately encouraging dangerous behaviour bordering on eating disorders.

Back in the early 2000s, the whole Heroin Chic glam, characterised by pale skin, dark circles underneath the eyes, an extremely thin body and stringy hair (signs of drug consumption or eating disorder symptoms), had famous model Kate Moss as a guru. In 2009, during an interview for the Women’s Wear Daily magazine, she shared her mantra “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” making her one of the biggest figures of that trend.

Around 2010, the “body positivity” movement initially formed around the late 1960s became mainstream on social media, encouraging people to embrace and love their bodies through every shape. So why did this promising evolution for beauty standards go downhill again?

The Ozempic epidemic

In 2021, a prescription drug reproducing the GLP-1 hormone went viral. Initially meant to help people with type 2 diabetes and branded with the name Ozempic, the drug’s ability to suppress hunger cues gained popularity amongst influencers and celebrities. Videos showing striking body transformations made millions of views, creating a huge social wave highlighted by the hashtag #Ozempic. And what was supposed to be an expensive medical aid became a trendy way of getting skinnier, for rich people.

From mass entertainment such as movies, shows, advertising campaigns, video clips, or simply social media, to red carpets and concert stages, seeing so many public figures getting skinnier made the narrative around body image regress. By showing that beauty rhymed with having a small body and making it sound “easy” by basically taking an expensive appetite suppressant, it triggered a new wave of documented eating disorders.

Video after video, people started sharing how little they ate in a day, on platforms accessible to young and influenceable audiences. According to Beat, the UK eating disorder charity: “An estimated 1.25 million people in the UK are living with an eating disorder”.

These individuals have a significantly elevated risk of suicide and are also inclined to suffer from various health issues, like low blood pressure, cardiologic problems, and more, sometimes leading to death. In 2020, Harvard’s STRIPED (Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders) stated that “every 62 minutes, at least one person dies as a direct result of an eating disorder.”

A socially patriarchal issue

Those steps back are also a sign of recession. Shrinking to get the smallest body possible not only is a health hazard, but also is a feminist matter. By returning to those standards mostly shaped by men through male gaze-induced patriarchal structures, women are losing far more than weight.

An under-fueled woman suffers from constant exhaustion, mood changes, coldness, and perpetual food noise. A woman with such low energy and whose thoughts only revolve around her appearance is a woman easy to control. When a woman can only think about food, she can’t think about her salary, her education, or overall: her fundamental rights.

Eating properly is not only an affair of health, but it is also an affair of freedom.

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