Why do the Chinese love to eat Irish crabs? Exploring Ireland’s cuisine exports

The Irish Brown Crab. Credit Bord Bia.

The export of brown crab from Ireland into countries like China, France and Spain brought in an estimated income of 25 million euro, making it Ireland’s third most profitable seafood export. Even while seafood export income was at an all time low in 2023 due to low consumer interest and Brexit making it harder and harder to export to the UK, the exports to China were on the rise and even improving. But why is this?

The brown crab is quite a common site around Irish shores. My work often overlaps with aquaculture so I’ve had the pleasure to visit a couple shellfish farming sites around Galway. If you take a peek into the mostly lobster filled cages you will often see the wide, rust-coloured carapace of a brown crab. Some seven thousand tonnes of these crabs are caught by Irish fishermen annually.

The appeal of brown crab imports is the focus on quality and freshness. There are several projects, including ones that are currently ongoing at the University of Galway, that focus heavily on improving the conditions of transported shellfish. We are constantly studying the effects of temperature, EMF exposure and various other factors on shellfish while they are travelling from Ireland to Asia.

China does produce quite a large amount of shellfish however the demand far exceeds the production allowing for Ireland to pick up the slack. Tourism based around seafood tasting is popular with Chinese nationals, earning even more revenue for Ireland. On one hand this is good for Ireland; other Irish exports such as beef are heavily tariffed and seafood exports are a good way to make connections in the Asian market.

On the other hand, brown crab populations are declining in recent years due to an increase in fishing mortality. Brown crabs play a large part in their habitats; they clean up their habitats by scavenging, keep mollusc and other invertebrate populations stable and serve as food for other predators. While not endangered, a constant decline can lead to problems later on.

Sustainable management of brown crab fishing can reduce the strain on populations while allowing for continued export to the Chinese market. The Irish aquaculture sector provides numerous jobs, entices tourists and allows Ireland to hold a stake in the global seafood market.