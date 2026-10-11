“Throwing away the constraints of time”: An interview with a film student featured in ‘The Big Spool’

‘The Big Spool’ is an annual student film showcase hosted by the University Film Society. Credit: SIN.

Anastasia Nikiforova is a second-year film and digital media student in the University of Galway and showcased her film Nirvinia in the University of Galway Film Society’s Spool showcase. It is a movie about living in the moment, being present and in touch with nature.

Whilst there isn’t any speaking aspect in the film itself, the use of sound still speaks to an audience. It offers a feeling of being genuine both from the characters but also in the message communicated. Likewise, the silent characters are clearly distinguished and offer a sense of understanding to one another but also to the audience.

Nikiforova also works on photography and art over on her Instagram at the handle @filmedbysasia, where her style and inspiration is very clear.

How would you describe the film in one sentence?

“An esoteric film about two sisters that wake up in a world where they’re both free.”

What were your expectations going into the Spool?

“I went last year. [It’s] a community of filmmakers in Galway and it’s just really supportive.”

How did it feel to have your movie in the Spool?

“Exciting. I guess the most vulnerable thing is showing your work to an audience. And the actors are my friends, so it was exciting to see them onscreen.”

What did you want to communicate?

“It’s basically to show the connection I find in nature, being able to follow your gut. It’s as if they’re in a lucid dream, it’s not capitalistic. When she drops the watch, the truth is a ‘f*** you’ to society.”

What was most challenging about bringing your interview to life?

“Irish weather. It was really hard at first to be warm especially for the dresses and since it’s set in nature. It was also challenging with schedules.”

What sort of projects are you hoping to work on in the future?

“I like philosophical films that make you think about our society. [I’d like to make] something that relates to authenticity.”

Other comments of praise from audience members:

“It was beautiful and whimsical.” – Dubheasa O’Connor

“The cinematography was incredible.” – David Nolan

“It was shocking.” – Pat Byrne

“Throwing away the constraints of time.” – Avril Smyth