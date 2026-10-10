The Voynich manuscript and TikTok’s “divine” perception of femininity

Why can’t we just be seen as normal people?

The Voynich manuscript. Credit: The New Yorker.

Women are awesome. That’s not really up for debate. A pretty sizable chunk of the earth’s population who for the last ten thousand years, give or take, had to fight tooth and nail just to be considered as people with autonomy and minds. Our sisters of history accomplished so much when all odds were against them, fought so hard just so we could live our lives with the rights and freedom we have today. Of course, there are still millions and millions of girls and women around the globe who still have to fight that battle every day, a battle that in some parts of the world is tougher than it’s ever been.

It is this desperate yet determined struggle to be seen and respected as equals, in a patriarchal society where practically every institution is designed against us, that brings us together as women. It is, at least partly, where our ‘power’ comes from. Our refusal to give up, our refusal to just sit down, and our refusal to leave for our descendants a life of restraint and degradation.

There’s a relatively new wave of feminism (if you can even call it that), mainly confined to discourse on social media, that might disagree with me on my opinion about the power of women. A wave that pushes the idea that our power lies solely in our natural, ‘innate’ femininity. You’ve probably heard the term ‘divine femininity’ thrown around quite a lot within these circles online. This idea that the most effective way to find power or comfort in womanhood is not to reflect on how far we’ve come or to direct our discourse and efforts towards helping other vulnerable groups of women escape subjugation today, but instead to view the female body and psyche as something ‘otherworldly’ and ‘divine’. Who needs equality when we can just give ourselves god complexes and contribute absolutely nothing to feminism instead, right?

From the very beginning, I’ve been avoiding anything on social media that even uttered the phrase ‘divine feminine energy’, because I think it’s complete nonsense. Despite my efforts, I was essentially catfished the other day when I came across a TikTok about a recent development in the effort to decode the Voynich manuscript.

If you don’t know what that is, the Voynich manuscript is an illustrated codex believed to be written at some point in the fifteenth century. It contains things like botanical drawings, astrological diagrams and illustrations of naked women, as well as text in a language that nobody has ever been able to decode, often referred to as ‘Voynichese’.

A close-up on the artwork seen in the Voynich manuscript. Credit: Ars Technica.

Throughout the years there have obviously been many theories as to what the Voynich manuscript might mean and ideas as to who wrote it, but none of them have been proven. General consensus seems to suggest that the manuscript doesn’t have one sole author, but instead was written by a group of people. Recently, some experts have claimed that there’s a huge possibility that some, if not all, of these writers were women. TikTok latched onto this theory in a way that just totally undermined its significance, of course.

That’s right, the only idea that these divine and superior women derived from the incredible history and mystery around this text was this: the Voynich manuscript is actually an instruction manual, written by women, on how to create life outside of the womb and without the biological help of a man. How might we go about this, you ask? Easy, we just put a drop or two of our menstrual blood into some moon water and let the magic happen!

According to some pseudo experts online, the nutrients in menstrual blood are substantial enough to create an entire human life, because that’s all we’re made of I guess? Yay, nutrients! If you’re wondering what moon water is, it’s literally just water that’s been left outside overnight, to “absorb the energetic light of the moon”.

Yeah. If we wanted to bring real science and a bit of common sense to this Frankenstein recipe, which clearly the type of person spewing this idea would have no interest in, we could assume that the nutrients in menstrual blood, when mixed with stagnant water that has been exposed to bacteria outside for hours on end, might just be enough to help that bacteria grow. Damn it, does having a basic understanding of science mean I can’t blast beams of divine feminine energy out of my hands now?

Even at its most basic level, the idea that there is some inherent, spiritual energy inside us that we’ve been gifted because we are women, an energy that we can unconsciously suppress for years but then suddenly decide to just ‘step into’ is absurd. On top of that, this idea suggests that upon stepping into my divine feminine energy I’m supposed to magically feel at peace with my situation as a woman. That if I had any qualms with the challenges of being a woman in society today it was only because I wasn’t embracing my femininity, that somehow I was really living my life as a man should, so of course I felt displaced and distressed.

‘Divine Feminity’ has taken TikTok by storm. Credit: Claudiia.111 [TikTok].

What the hell? We can laugh at the tradwives all day long, and trust me I do, but at least that movement can be somewhat rationalised as a reaction to the failures of neoliberal feminism. This stuff is genuinely just insane. If you’re going to try and persuade women to once again fall into the role of subordinates to their male counterparts, just come out and say that, don’t try to repackage it into some fairy tale story about magical energy that we can tap into.

Not only does this type of ‘feminism’, or understanding of womanhood, completely exclude the experiences of transgender and queer women, but it also reinforces the same old gender roles that we’ve been forced into for centuries. It’s just plastered with cute TikTok buzzwords this time.

They tell us to be soft, quiet and observant. Not in a sexist way of course, just in a divine way. We’re too majestic and ethereal to trouble ourselves with the affairs of society. Why should we get jobs? Why should we prioritise trivial things like education and financial independence when we have wombs! The fact that life itself grows inside of us is definitely pretty impressive, but it also grows inside of every female mammal on the planet. It’s cool, but it’s just science. It doesn’t take our humanity away and replace it with some godly existence.

I’m not doubting that pregnancy and birth can feel magical to the people experiencing it, and I’m not dismissing the strength and endurance it takes to have a woman’s body. But if we dehumanise ourselves in an effort to seek empowerment, we’ve lost ourselves. Women should be respected and treated as equal solely because we are human beings. We are nothing more and nothing less. Just like men are.

Do we have it harder than men? I’d argue yes, we do. Women under Taliban rule in Afghanistan who aren’t even allowed to speak outside of their homes, women in our local areas who can’t feel safe around their own husbands. What I’m saying is that the fight for equality is far from over, but ideas like this, that women have this innate, subservient and soft nature to them, or that we are these magical beings that deviate from foundational laws of biology and science, is only going to push us further away from our goals and diminish our cause as feminists; the liberation of all women.

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