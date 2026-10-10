A test of Irishness? The Gaeilge question in Ireland’s new citizenship rules.

Leinster House. Credit: SIN.

People seeking Irish citizenship could soon have to demonstrate their ability to speak Irish, English or Irish Sign Language under proposed changes to Ireland’s naturalisation system.

The language test forms part of the Irish Nationality and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2026, which would introduce a language requirement for prospective citizens for the first time. The precise level of proficiency applicants would be expected to reach has yet to be publicly outlined.

The proposed legislation forms part of a wider overhaul of the citizenship process, which would also increase the standard residency requirement from five to eight years and introduce new requirements around financial self-sufficiency.

Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy has argued that knowledge of one of Ireland’s national languages is an important part of participating in Irish society.

“I believe that citizenship should reflect full participation in our society and that basic proficiency in one of our national languages enables citizens to engage effectively in civic life, better understand important public information and exercise democratic rights effectively,” he said.

But the inclusion of Gaeilge raises another question: if prospective citizens may be expected to demonstrate proficiency in Irish, what standard of Irish has the State expected from those entrusted with responsibility for the language itself? It is a question that has arisen before.

In 2014, Fine Gael TD Heather Humphreys was appointed Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht despite not being fluent in Irish.

At the same time, fellow Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh was appointed Minister of State with specific responsibility for Gaeltacht Affairs, despite also lacking fluency in the language.

Their appointments attracted criticism at the time. Humphreys said following her appointment that she hoped to improve her Irish.

“No I haven’t started Irish lessons yet, but I do hope to get some squeezed in at some stage shortly,” she said in August 2014, adding that she could not give a timeframe because her schedule was “very busy”.

More than a decade later, her proficiency in Irish returned as an issue during her 2025 unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Asked why she had not fulfilled her earlier commitment to learn the language, Humphreys said she had learned Irish at school and passed her Leaving Certificate but had lost much of her ability to speak it after entering the workforce.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to use Irish and if you don’t use it, you lose it,” she said.

Humphreys also pointed to the demands of her subsequent ministerial career, including Brexit and the pandemic, saying: “I genuinely didn’t have time to learn this.”

She once again committed to improving her spoken Irish.

The comparison creates an unusual situation. A person hoping to become an Irish citizen could soon be required to demonstrate proficiency in one of Ireland’s national languages, while fluency in Irish has not always been considered necessary for politicians given responsibility for the Gaeltacht.

Joe McHugh’s experience, however, offers a different side to the debate.

Following criticism of his appointment in 2014, McHugh undertook intensive Irish-language training, including attending courses in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

He went on to substantially improve his Irish and later wrote ‘Beidh Tú Alright: An Irish Language Journey’ about his experience learning the language.

His experience raises a question around the proposed citizenship test: should proficiency be something somebody is required to demonstrate before becoming a citizen, or can learning the language itself form part of integration?

Critics of the Government’s proposals have questioned whether introducing a language requirement will actually encourage integration.

In a joint statement, Doras, the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Irish Refugee Council, Migrant Rights Centre Ireland, Nasc, AkiDwA and the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre pointed out that there is currently no general language requirement for somebody to obtain a work visa or employment permit in Ireland.

“So, effectively, we are saying that whatever level of English you have is good enough to work, study, pay taxes and participate in Irish society, but it’s not good enough to become a citizen, have the right to vote and have a more stable immigration status. That simply doesn’t make sense,” a spokesperson said.

Musician and Irish-language activist Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin also drew a direct comparison with Humphreys.

“Government ran a presidential candidate in Heather Humphreys who could not speak Irish, and who, by the way, also used to be Minister for the Gaeltacht,” he wrote.

“Now they want to introduce an Irish language test for citizenship. Is mór an náire iad!”

While the Government has said applicants would be required to demonstrate a specified level of proficiency, the precise standard has yet to be publicly outlined.

Aontú has advocated for a basic Irish-language component, suggesting applicants could be asked to use simple phrases such as Fáilte, Slán or Go raibh maith agat, count to ten and name where they live and Ireland’s major cities.

However, the Government’s proposal would allow applicants to demonstrate proficiency in Irish, English or Irish Sign Language. Prospective citizens would therefore not be required to speak Gaeilge specifically.

But including Irish in the test has reopened an old question about the State’s own relationship with the language.

Prospective citizens may soon have to prove their language ability before becoming Irish. Yet just over a decade ago, two ministers given responsibility for the Gaeltacht took office without fluency in Irish.

If speaking the language is to be a measure of integration, should the same standard be expected from those entrusted with protecting it?