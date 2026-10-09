The drivers behind AI usage at University of Galway revealed  

Credit: Pixabay

Chat GPT, Claude, Gemini. Pick your poison. College students in 2026 have the choice of many virtual assistants to fix their grammar, write a report, or make an email sound professional to that one scary professor.

Most people on campus have become aware of the negative implications of using chatbots.

According to a new study from UN University (UNU), AI-related water consumption could equal the basic annual domestic needs of 1.3 billion people by the end of the decade, while its land footprint may excess 14,500 square kilometres, which would be equal to 271.4 times the size of Galway city at 5,343 hectares (13,203 acres).

Creating data centres to support these models draws heavily on water supplies. On top of that the report warns of a growing electronic waste challenge, with AI infrastructure projected to generate up to 2.5 million tonnes of e-waste annually by 2030.

Although our students may not be using the software more than other students nationally, UG has the highest number of identified cases of cheating using AI in our institution. A FOI report from the Irish Examiner in December of last year, found that Irish universities had identified “at least 416 suspected cases where students may have used AI to gain an advantage in exams or assessments.”

In our case, the article sited 298 cases, the largest share, was used by students to cheat. This university was “one of the only universities to collect specific data on cheating with AI,” based on FOI documents.

I spoke to Noha Atef, Assistant Professor in Journalism and Global Media. She shared her views and truths about what we are dealing with. In Noha’s understanding of using AI, whether it’s a reasonable use or unresponsible use or other, is part of “an ecology in higher education and in the society itself”. But just because the option is there, what would make a student need to go to an LM model instead of sitting down and doing this assignment?

The biggest push factor identified by Prof. Atef? Time pressure.

Students commuting, know this issue all too well. 6 am wake up for a 7:30 bus that never shows up, turning into you walking 20 minutes late to that 9 am. Alongside the pressure of house hunting, if not couch surfing there doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day.

Prof. Atef also identified that course designs can increase the pressure on students. Year on year, steam blows from the ears of the Alice Perry Engineering Building, as students endure back-to-back MCQ’s and assessments. Midterm assessment deadlines are almost the same week or sometimes on the same day.

Professor Noha Atef from the School of Journalism, University of Galway. Credit: University of Galway.

This year, the school College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies made the decision to purposefully spread out the deadlines of the midterm assessment and final assessment across two weeks. Small changes, like this, can ease student reliance on AI usage, but a lot of us cannot get past the seemingly easy nature of using AI.

Although AI can sometimes appear as a time saver, providing endless information without hours in the Hardiman, there is serval ethical ecological implications to consider.

“When you link technology to a lack of quality and lack of effort, then it becomes shameful.”

The university policy, is not strictly against the use of AI, it gives the lecturer some freedom on deciding what or how the student could use AI. This allows for some disciplines like journalism and media, to come to terms with how to use it before entering the industry.

In summary, AI use in college is a modern reality. Using this technology properly, ethically and sustainably is required learning for each of us to attempt to respect the environment, academia, and our own moral compasses.

“It is better to educate you on how to do it, instead of just warning you against it.”