No going back, only forward: On the ground at the Garvaghy Road

SIN Reporter Oisín Ó Ceallaigh gives his personal opion and experience of being on the Garvagy Road.

Introduction:

It typically goes, “Our love was on the wing, we had dreams and songs to sing, it’s so lonely ‘round the fields of Athenry.” Last week, it went “if you’re marching through Drumcree, pitch your tent beneath a tree, for you won’t be walking down Garvaghy road.”

This was the sixth day of this stalemate between the residents of Garvaghy road and their wider community, and 35 members of the Drumcree Orange Lodge. I arrived from Portadown train station at close to 5pm. It wasn’t unusually busy, until about halfway up the road, when the tricolours and starry plough flags became more frequent, and the hill at the corner at Garvaghy road that leads to the Drumcree Parish came into view.

No less than a thousand people were facing a converted trailer that had been set up as an impromptu stage, where we caught the final few verses of Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice by the Mary Wallopers. By that time, the chaos of the first couple days had eased a bit, and if they tried to march, we knew what to do. If word came down that they’re trying to march, everyone packs onto the road, links arms and stays disciplined.

Brendán Mac Cionnaith, head of the Garvaghy Road Resident’s Coalition, has the lead; remaining calm and collected, with his bullhorn expressing messages of solidarity and memory, from the 1990s and from the people in Palestine.

In the meantime, while waiting around, the community organizers had called every musician in the country to put a tune to the protest. The Mary Wallopers, the Irish Brigade, Plenty in the Tank and Damien Quinn were just a few of the acts playing on Thursday alone. On Saturday Damien Dempsey and Kneecap showed up.

In between bands, a few local kids put whatever talents they had on display in front of all their friends and neighbours. One lad danced a flawless moonwalk to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. Another sang the Fields of Athenry to his mum. The rest of us were just happy to be there.

The two local Primary schools, St. John the Baptist and Ballyoran Primary, had been closed since Monday, so all the neighbourhood rascals took the opportunity to run amok and use the new tents and all the new people as a playground. I ran into so many old teachers, comrades, teammates and friends and all we spoke about was whatever news Brendán had last delivered to the crowd, rife with excitement, cautious hope and an overwhelming sense of communal pride.

The make-shift stage at Garvaghy Road. Credit: Oisín Ó Ceallaigh.

The first days:

Between Saturday 26 and the early morning of Sunday 27 September, three emergency court hearings were held after the initial decision to allow the 35 members of the Drumcree Orange Lodge to march down the Garvaghy Road.

As the hours rolled into the morning, the attention of people present at the courts shifted quickly away from Belfast and towards Portadown. People flocked in their hundreds to the road, knowing that the tide was rising quickly and that the law was ebbing towards injustice.

The residents did not need to be reminded of any history lessons, most of the people living there above the age of 35 have memories of the standoff years between 1993 and 1999. In 1996, the RUC forced 1,200 Orange men down the road, and brutalised anyone resisting them with batons, the following year the same thing happened, when the security forces entered in the wee hours of the morning to lift anyone blocking the road.

21 people were killed over that period by loyalist paramilitaries. Three boys, the Quinn brothers, aged between eight and ten were murdered by the UVF in their home when they set it on fire. These were sons, daughters, neighbours, people whose absence in the neighbourhood around Drumcree still stings.

Now, not only were the Orangemen trying to march back down that road, but the government, whose foundational promise, the Good Friday Agreement, which is built on a hard-fought peace and fragile trust, had sided with them. The Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition wasted no time in mobilising to counter the march; this was them fulfilling the mandate, and the peace that the government failed to protect.

The Sunday by all accounts was the most chaotic day. People stood out in the cold and wet for hours on end, not breaking the linked arms, expecting the police jeeps to make a move to clear them off the road at any point. Most people I spoke to were on that road for over 40 hours, without sleep, or much shelter. The residents quickly went about putting up tents, bringing tea, biscuits and sandwiches to everyone. People opened up their houses for showers, sofas, whatever anyone needed. The Drumcree community centre gave out chicken curry, lasagna, and plenty more to anyone with an empty belly.

By the Monday evening, a séisiún ceol had started on the side of the road. By the end of the week they set up the stage and a pop-up Gaeltacht in one of the tents. All the while, the 35 members of the Orange order were only a mile down the road, in their church, sporadically attempting to march down the road or waiting for the PSNI to start the process of removing people; the chance never came.

If Unionist bigots like Jamie Bryson want to call it a mob, then so be it. In the words of James Connolly, “All hail, then, to the mob: the incarnation of progress.”

Residents have not forgotten the last marches held on Garvaghy Road. Credit: Oisín Ó Ceallaigh.

Orange Dis-Order:

We must not let Orangeism escape from this. In the years after the peace process, an attempt was made to make Orangeism an aspect of identity; that members of an Orange lodge have identity-based rights that could not be impeded on a human rights basis.

Let us be clear – the Orange Order is, and has always been, a right-wing, fascist organisation, who believe in the triumph of a perceived superior people over another, and that they used this ideology in a grand and terrible experiment called Northern Ireland.

That for 80 years, the Orange state, founded by Edward Carson, rejected the civil and human rights of Catholics in the North, and kept an entire people down through exclusion and discrimination. Like any form of racism or sectarianism, this is completely imagined – it is the creation of empire, to divide the people into groups and exploit them.

If we want to go back further, the British government began supporting the Orange Order after 1798, because they were terrified that an Irish Protestant, Theobald Wolfe Tone, had called for the unity of “Catholic, Protestant and Dissenter” against British Rule in Ireland.

The Orange Order was created by the British state as a counter-revolutionary organisation, meant to tear apart the dreams of a risen, united Irish people. Centuries on and this is still the case, and they were used last week as a battering ram to reopen the wounds of conflict. The Garvaghy road residents said no.

We must reject, then, the idea that the Orange Order represents the wishes of all Protestants, and we must also reject the “both sides” argument that the Irish media always uses to describe the conflict in the North. While I was there, an open letter signed by one thousand local Protestants and non-nationalists was read aloud on stage, which declared support for the residents.

In his new book, Red Triangle, historian Feargal Mac Bloscaidh states that traditionally, historians in Ireland tended to favour a perspective that “tries to erase the legacies of colonialism,” thereby suiting “the interests of the descendants of Protestant settlers and their allies, including British governments.”

This is a problem within the teaching of Irish history, and it does inform how many in the south view issues in the North. He goes on to say that there is an assumed foundation of conflict between Catholics and Protestants, but that really, there is nothing carved in stone anywhere saying that Irish people must be divided into two warring tribes.

He argues instead that ‘Orangeism’ is part of the politics of power; it is a mechanism by which the British state, and political Unionism, can skewer any attempt to unite the working class on common issues. Mac Bloscaidh refuses to essentialize sectarian bigotry as a timeless and unchanging feature of Irish history.

His book is about a period of radical unity between Catholic and Protestant workers in Ulster’s linen triangle, and how the partition of Ireland, and the sectarian culture war that followed, which Connolly described as a “carnival of reaction,” hindered the very real possibility of a united, anti-sectarian working class.

This is the approach we must bring to what is happening on the Garvaghy road. This is not, as some would have us believe, some age-old tribal warfare between two equally superstitious factions. It is an attempt by the waning Unionist establishment, who’s sashes have long since faded, to drag the working class in the North back into a bitter conflict, while their masters, the British state, and the global far-right, stand to profit.

A Banner recalls the deaths at Garvaghy Road. Credit: Oisín Ó Ceallaigh.

Unity at the front: cross-party and transnational support

A senior Gaelgeoir and hardened activist from West Belfast described the scenes on the first Sunday on the Garvaghy road to me as “waking up from a dream.” Every shade of activist under the sun was linking arms together, determined to protect the community.

Socialists, left republicans, moderates, liberals; everyone was bound together by three words: “No Going Back.” It was the first time I’ve witnessed an idea that Seamus Costello developed, a Broad Front of anti-imperialist groups standing together.

No one political party owned this action; the leader was Brendán Mac Cionnaith, who has led the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition for 30 years. Tony Blair, the war criminal, described Mac Cionnaith in a memoir, stating:

“He conceded nothing, and I mean nothing. I’m not just talking about the substance of meetings, I mean where a meeting should be held. Who should be there? Who shouldn’t be there? When it began. When it ended. What its purpose was. Who spoke first. Who spoke last. Who spoke in between and first.”

My observation of Brendán from afar was that he never rushed and was always deliberate; his first priority, regardless of the hugeness of the moment, was the residents of the Garvaghy road.

When he came away from the first round of meetings with the British Secretary of State, he refused to answer any of the journalists outside. He instead went straight to the Drumcree community centre and delivered the latest news to the people of his area directly, before any paper had a clue.

His speech last Saturday, which was witnessed by 15 thousand supporters, fell on the same day as the 90th anniversary of the battle of Cable Street, when the British Union of Fascists, led by Oswald Mosley, tried to march through minority communities in London, to stoke the same sort of fear that the Orange order wants to incite.

The fascists were beaten and chased off the streets then, and that principle carries today. He referred to the racist riots seen earlier this year in Belfast, connecting the struggle of immigrants and the violence they’ve faced, to the violent hand of sectarianism, as well as to the struggle of Palestinians against genocide. Encapsulating all these struggles, he stated a simple, honest message.

“We are not a lesser people, we never were, and we never will be.”

More than 15,000 are estimated to have been at Garvaghy Road. Credit: Oisín Ó Ceallaigh.

Conclusion

As of right now, the negotiations have been fruitless. The Orange Order rejected a deal that would have seen the Residents Coalition accept that the protest was unlawful, but that the Orangemen would not march down the road.

Speaking on the breakdown, Mac Cionnaith stated, “at the end of the day, you can’t have half a march”. The stalemate will eventually end, and the community will remain vigilant until then, but this should raise bigger questions about the state in the North, the serious issues that the peace process faces, and how we use this energy not only to fight the Orange Order’s attempt at a culture war, but also against the many crises that we face on this island.

There are moments in history when a way forward is shown. In a way, it is the backwardness of the Orange Order’s attempt to stoke the fires of hatred that provoked a response that is at once powerful and disciplined; but also welcoming, and endearing.

What I saw at the Garvaghy Road was the beautiful sense of community that is slowly disappearing from this island; being torn down by rack-renting landlords, decrepit neoliberal governments north and south; and the last vestiges of colonial power, determined to kill any hope of progress.

The residents of Garvaghy road, bravely taking on the intimidation of a hate organisation, the state security forces, and all the while remaining unashamed of their support for marginalized people in Ireland and across the world, point the way forward.

The Orange Order wants to incite violence and throw a spanner in the works in the increasingly inevitable unification of Ireland.

What I witnessed at Garvaghy road was the most unified I’ve ever seen Ireland.