On the Ground: Ministers explain Budget 2027

Members of the press before the briefing. Credit: SIN.

Following on from AMLÉ’s Tóg ár dTodhchaí protest in Dublin last night, the government released Budget 2027. Yesterday, SIN reported on Budget 2027: What you need to know, and today, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science held a press event at Dáil Éireann to further highlight what supports would be put in place for students.

I was lucky enough to receive a press pass to the event and report on the announcements by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD, and the Minister of State for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills, Marian Harkin TD.

The press event began shortly after 12pm on 8 October, and the ministers took to the stage to address key budget items outlined for the attending press in a booklet. The headline: Minister Lawless announces €34 million student support package benefiting thousands of students and families across Ireland.

Important measures were outlined by Minister Lawless as he began to speak, including a permanent €150 decrease in the student contribution fee, new grant supports for families with more than one child in higher education, and the 4.5% increase in all SUSI maintenance grants to help students with the day-to-day cost of attending college. Lawless stated how this is an exceptionally tough time, but he has still managed to reduce the student contribution fee in two consecutive budgets, and that the decrease is “here to stay.”

The Minister of State, Marian Harkin, outlined the enormous €446 million investment in apprenticeships, and highlighted the points in the booklet that the funding for apprenticeships and healthcare education (€30 million) will greatly support these career paths. The Independent TD for Sligo-Leitrim outlined the budget aiming to increase growth in apprenticeships, targeting 12,500 annual registrations by 2030. They lilted that the budget is focused on “affordability, skills, development, opportunity and inclusivity.”

Lawless moved onto SUSI and the extra measures put in place for parents with more than one child in higher education, describing the framework as “very progressive” and “those that need the most help get the most help.” The Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North hammered home the point of significant funding for St. Andrew’s Resource Centre in Dublin, providing training in construction for disadvantaged workers such as prisoners, homeless people and recovering addicts. This is laid out further in the brief given to the media, which states: “these measures reflect our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind as our economy evolves.”

Speaking of economic evolvement, a question was shortly put to the Minister from a reporter sat near myself, about the investment in AI training. He cited that, as the government’s budget plan is to invest in a €50 million National Training Fund (NTF) commitment next year, what is the plan for workers who are bound to have their job stolen by AI.

When the minister cited the changing market and assured jobs, the reporter rebuffed asking what the need was to spend so much. Lawless quoted the country is “on the crest of a wave in terms of AI readiness” and mentioned funding to support skills resilience, workforce adaptation and flexible education opportunities so that workers, businesses and communities can respond to emerging challenges.

He said it was “very significant that we’ve put the NTF to work in that way,” and thanked the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, and the Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers.

The same reporter then asked Lawless about his view on AI job cuts, to which the Minister replied there are “many theories to the world of AI, my view is optimistic.” The Minister of State, Marian Harkin, sitting next to Lawless, nodded her approval as Lawless mentioned initial scepticism at the rise of the internet and social media way back when, likening it to the rise of AI.

The headline page of the press booklet given today at Dáil Éireann. Credit: SIN.

In addition to the lowering of student fees, the increase in SUSI maintenance grants, the money for apprenticeships, AI and healthcare, the budget booklet laid out the Tuiscint Lifelong Learning Award of €400,000 being allocated for the roll out of this new award that “recognises and encourages learning, personal development and community participation for adults.”

€500,000 is to be given to the aforementioned St. Andrews Resource Centre and the construction studies programme there, “across a new facility and with increased numbers of learners.”

The budget is also “building for the future,” with €925 million in capital investment going to research, innovation and education infrastructure. This includes €405 million for capital infrastructure, the largest capital infrastructure allocation since the Department’s foundation.

€10 million extra will go to “funding the future,” bringing the amount allocated for sustainable higher education to €184 million per annum. INSPIRE and Research Ireland will be supported, and national priorities there are listed as “artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and pharmaceuticals.”

As the reporter that had the AI question attempted a fourth rebuff, an official interrupted to move onto another speaker. That speaker from a well-known news outlet picked up on the Minister’s earlier quote about RTÉ and the state broadcaster benefitting democracy, to ask exactly how. The Minister responded by stressing the importance of free speech as “referenced in the constitution.” The speaker responded by asking if it is harmful having a state broadcaster, accompanied by a joke about a (hopefully) imaginary “uncle not paying his TV licence.” Lawless replied to the question about the harm of the state broadcaster by saying “I don’t see that in this country. It might be the case in other countries.”

The speaker attempted another rebuff but was again shut down by the official. My raised hand was cancelled out by the official’s announcement “we’ll leave it there!” and the scraping of chairs. Mine was an attempt to sway the discussion away from free speech and back to student issues with a question about urgently needed digs legislation, and SUSI’s questionable means assessment on student’s own earnings in addition to the means of vulnerable parents in receipt of disability allowance. But alas, we didn’t get to hear it. The press event also finished up several minutes early that outlined in the invitation email.

After a cheerful farewell from the Dáil staff at the gate, I passed the burly Garda and get back on the train. One can look at the Budget and be filled with hope at the thought of what is to come for students. But on closer inspection, so much more can, and should, be done. The University of Galway Students’ Union, and AMLÉ as a whole, have long campaigned for renters’ rights, and emergency digs legislation is badly needed.

Minister Lawless told Kildare FM that the price “hasn’t been a complaint I have heard about digs”. He also encouraged students staying there, saying “it’s a home away from home scenario.” With digs horror stories fresh in the minds of students, these comments could be taken as a slap in the face. Not to mention the prices of digs and rents, with the all-glorious €150 reduction in fees scarcely enough to cover a week’s rent for most students. After discussing pre-budget concerns with, as he said, students, parents, lecturers, and AMLÉ, the student measures taken in Budget 2027 might end up barely scratching the surface.

The Department of the Taoiseach at Dáil Éireann, Dublin. Credit: SIN.