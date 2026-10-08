Fund our Future: On the Ground

AMLÉ’s fund our future protest, October 1, 2026. Photo credit: Jake Galvin

On 1 October 2026, SIN shipped up to Dublin in conjunction with other members of the University of Galway Students’ Union (and indeed countless other students’ unions from around the county) to the Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn (AMLÉ) ‘Fund Our Future/Tóg Ár dTodhchaí’ protest. AMLÉ’s protest was put in motion to fight for student rights, specifically regarding the financial crisis that has been bringing the Irish student population to our knees. Students from universities across the country took to the streets to wave signs, chant and pray that the politicians will finally hear our pleas for the free education that Ireland allegedly provides.

The crowd met at around 1pm, convening at the Garden of Remembrance, where SIN conducted a series of vox-pop videos with student demonstrators and politicians attending in support. We marched down O’ Connell Street, before passing Trinity College and arriving at Buswell’s Hotel, shadowing Dáil Éireann, where a stage was waiting.

Here, the crowd of over three thousand student demonstrators and allies heard speeches from representatives of various Students’ Unions. Among them was our own students’ union in the University of Galway, CMLONG, where SU President Seán de Búrca followed up his successful Liveline interview with Kieran Cuddihy with a resounding speech. UCD’s Campaigns and Engagements Officer, Tom Conway, was similarly impassioned, and the crowd enjoyed the energetic atmosphere provided by indie-rock band Na Tonnta, who are a band made up of students based in Dublin. The 3 thousand students present was a record number of protestors for a recent AMLÉ event, and the crowd drew from third-level students from across the country.

Students with innovative posters march in Dublin. Photo credit: Jake Galvin

Tom Conway spoke to SIN about the protest rationale, and the demands that AMLÉ and the collective of SUs are looking to see.

“It feels like we are a generation that has had opportunity taken from us; We’ve been left with an over-priced degree, extortionate housing and a future that can feel completely out of reach.”

SIN were lucky enough to be able to interview students from across the country, as well as many prominent TDs, to get their opinions on the crisis and hopes for what results this protest will reap.

“We believe that education is a right,” Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, stated to Isabella. “It’s about abolishing student fees, and it’s about making sure we have proper accommodation and it’s affordable for students.”

University of Galway Students’ Union (CMLONG) President, Seán de Búrca. Photo credit: Jake Galvin

SIN spoke to students from University of Limerick, who are not a member of AMLÉ but attended in support of the same cause, as well as Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork and University College Dublin. The consensus was majorly the same; students are calling for the government to reduce costs of accommodation, the hidden fees for the supposedly free university education provided, and better resources and services for commuters regarding public transport.

“Education should not come at the cost of our ability to eat,” stated Emma Hogan, President of Trinity College’s Students’ Union, AMLCT.

With this year’s national budget, released on Tuesday 6 October, including a reduction in the student contribution fee by €150, what will happen next? Everyone within third-level education in Ireland will await with bated breath, as the reduction, while welcomed by AMLÉ, is merely scratching the surface. The question is, what action will it take for our government to finally take our wishes and needs on board after years of protesting and waiting?

CMLONG’s delegation to Tóg ár Todhchaí. Photo credit: Jake Galvin