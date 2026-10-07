Budget 2027: What you need to know

Credit: SIN.

On Tuesday 6 October, Budget 2027 was unveiled by Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris, and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Jack Chambers. The €8.65 billion package, including over €1.65 billion in tax reductions, contains a range of measures that will affect third-level students.

Third-Level Education

The headline for students in Budget 2027 is the permanent reduction of €150 in student contribution fees, reducing the rate from €2,500 to €2,350.

For years, Ireland has had some of the highest student contribution fees in the EU. The permanent reduction in fees over the past two budgets represents the government’s ambition to wind down student fees over the lifetime of the government.

The government has also announced a range of changes to the SUSI grant scheme, including the following.

From September 2027, families on an income of below €150,000 per year, with more than one child in third-level education, will qualify for an additional €500 reduction on their fees per student.

Families on an income of below €120,000 will see their current €500 reduction increase to €750 per student in Budget 2027, effectively immediately.

The threshold for 20% tax relief on contribution fees will be reduced, although the amount has yet to be published. It currently stands at €3,000 for full-time courses and €1,500 for part-time courses. Tax relief can be claimed on any amount above the threshold.

SUSI maintenance grants will rise by 4.5% from January 1 2027.

While the reduction in student fees and changes to the SUSI grant scheme has been welcomed by students, some have expressed disappointment that the new measures do not go far enough to address the financial pressures facing students, including University of Galway Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca.

In a statement, de Búrca said “the €150 reduction simply doesn’t go far enough. For many students, that doesn’t even cover half a week’s rent”.

He added “the increase in SUSI is positive but again it goes nowhere near far enough”.

Further to this, de Búrca was critical of the government’s decision to tie increased SUSI support to the number of children in a household attending third-level education, arguing that while it is positive to see increased financial support, he feels that the state is treating students like children.

“The grant for parents with more than one ‘child’ in college is something that I actually find worrying. Most 3rd level students are over 18, but we see the Government indexing them to their parents, thus treating them as children. A State that treats adults as children is not a good thing. While it’s positive to see more financial support for attending college, this measure comes with frightening undertones.”

Employment and Income Tax

Budget 2027 will see the minimum wage increase to €14.94 per hour, an increase of 79c from €14.15.

The income tax standard rate cut off point will increase by €2,500 to €46,500.

Personal and employee tax credits will each be increased from €2,000 to €2,125.

The entry threshold for the 3% USC band will increase by €1,600.

Housing and Renting

The rent tax credit is set to increase in Budget 2027, from €1,000 to €1,150 for single persons and from €2,000 to €2,300 for couples.

The Rent-a-Room scheme tax-free threshold will shift from €14,000 to €16,000 annually.

Commuting and Public Transport

The government announced a €4.2 billion investment in transport services, outside of MetroLink, including the Galway Ring Road.

However, Budget 2027 has not provided funding for Galway BusConnects network.

In a press release, the Galway Commuter Coalition is “calling on the government to explain why Galway has once again been left behind on public transport funding.”

“This is particularly disappointing following the repeated delays to Galway’s new bus network.”

The temporary reduced fuel excise has been extended until the end of February 2027. These reductions, initially introduced in April 2026, are expected to be phased out, with the four-stage restoration to be completed by 30 June 2027.

Health and Wellbeing

Budget 2027 will see 33,000 additional hours of free counselling to improve access to mental health services for men, young people and the LGBTQ+ community.

The Free Contraception Scheme will be expanded to age 37, extending access to healthcare supports for more people.

Also included is additional funding for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence initiatives, including added funding for Cuan, an agency dedicated to addressing domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence.