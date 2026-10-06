“I’m all for workers getting what they’re due.” Students give their opinions on lecturer strikes

Credit: RTÉ.

Lecturers are due to go on strike on Monday 5th October for one hour, and then for 24 hours on October 14th and 21st. Students give their opinions.



Jaime Sheridan, a Final Year Denominated Psychology Student said that he supports his lecturers, and that they have effectively communicated what will be happening and made contingencies for students.

“I’m all for workers getting what they’re due. I think it shouldn’t apply to just lecturers I think everyone should be looking for cost of living increases especially with the way the economy is right now”

Mr Sheridan says he isn’t worried about the strikes having a big effect on his education, and is happy to get extra time to study.

“I need the extra time in the library anyway,” he added.

Anjushree is studying medicine, she says she supports her lecturers and that she doesn’t think the strikes will have a big impact on her studies.

Hannah Deasy, a final year psychology student says she understands the cost of living affects everyone, but as a student it’s hard for her to feel sympathy as lecturers are very well paid

Matthew Higgins, a mechanical engineering student says he doesn’t really mind missing classes, but expressed sympathies for Students in the Mary Immaculate College Limerick who are likely to have their graduation ceremonies pushed back to spring due to the strikes.

“I do think it is a bit harsh on the students who have their graduation next week and they have to push that out for about six months”.

Frank Jones, The Secretary General of the Irish Federation of University Lecturers linked the current dispute with the student fees protests in Dublin last Thursday. He said that there is a link between eliminating student fees and cost of living measures for lecturers, he says that both are due to the underfunding of education from the government.

Mr Jones spoke at the “Fund our Future” demonstration: “When Government recognises what a public service needs, acknowledges the shortfall and repeatedly fails to provide sufficient funding, that is a choice. Students, staff and families are paying the price.”

The University of Galway Students union expressed solidarity with striking lecturers, Students’ Union President Seán de Búrca also linked the strikes to eliminating student fees:

“The fact that our lecturers are taking industrial action is a symptom of successive governments underfunding the Higher Education sector, all the while making students pay through the nose for it”.

A spokesperson for University of Galway said: “University of Galway will continue to engage with unions following the commencement of national industrial action on the issue of public sector pay. Contingency plans are being put in place in order to minimise disruption for our students and other stakeholders.”