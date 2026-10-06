‘Digger’ film review – Hollywood giants return

‘Digger’ is a step away from Tom Cruise’s typical action movie. Credit: Odeon Cinema.

Verdict: 7/10

Genre: Political Satire

Runtime: 129 minutes

Rating: 15A

An oil rig blows up along the coast of Greenland – causing a massive iceberg to sail across the Atlantic and hit the European coast. Enter Digger, aka Rockwell (Tom Cruise) – an oil tycoon who can’t let well enough alone.

After being informed of the potential dangers of a crack in the ice, Rockwell forces his drillers to keep digging. When catastrophe strikes, United States President Compson (John Goodman) enlists Rockwell alongside his lead safety scientist, Dr Ganesh (Riz Ahmed), to get them out.

Digger is one of the most intriguing movies of 2026. This marks Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s first Hollywood film since his back-to-back pictures with Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) and The Revenant (2015), both earning Iñárritu back-to-back Academy Awards for directing. This also marks Tom Cruise’s return to auteur-driven cinema – stepping away from his action-driven blockbuster persona.

Cruise delivers the performance of his life in this. His energy in this film is high – matching the film’s energy. Not since Tropic Thunder (2008) have I seen him attempt something so different. And here, he succeeds. No doubt, an Oscar campaign will likely proceed for Cruise soon, and we will see his name amongst the five contenders come March 2027.

While Tom Cruise dominates most of this film, the supporting cast deserves a round of applause – a surprise to me, as this did feel like a well-put-together ensemble piece at times.

While there is much to love here – there are also some hiccups along the way.

Whenever a political satire is attempted, you risk alienating the audience by making them feel lectured to. This does happen from time to time. Heavy exposition takes place explaining to the audience about billionaires who take advantage of the environment and send the public into chaos. We get it. While these moments do prove frustrating, the film moves onto the next gag quickly enough to – at times – forgive the film for being too “on the nose”.

That being said, so much happens in the film that the mind does seem to get dizzy when it comes to the film’s sense of geography. Where are the characters in relation to the space that they inhabit?

There is one pinpoint moment in the film – which I will not spoil – that sends anyone watching the film into a bit of confusion. I kept asking myself, “Why not save this for later?” At last, by the end, you do understand the decision behind the quick reveal; however, you do sacrifice the stakes and provide an atmosphere that distracts from itself at times.

Overall, this film is high energy and wildly entertaining – marking a great start to this year’s awards season as well as a great homecoming for Cruise and Iñárritu.